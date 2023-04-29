"You asked for the 40" - 2-time champ Isiah Thomas destroys Dillon Brooks after Lakers trash the Grizzlies by 40 points 

Two-time NBA champion and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas hilariously took a shot at Dillon Brooks after the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the LA Lakers. The Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round by the Lakers following their 125-85 win in Game 6.

On NBA TV's postgame show, Thomas discussed the Lakers' win with Lauren Jbara and Renee Montgomery. The Hall of Famer burst out laughing when they recalled how Brooks dared LeBron James to drop 40 points on him.

"Didn't my man say, 'I don't respect nobody until you give me 40?'" Thomas said. "It's like, 'Bam! You asked for the 40? Here's the 40."

What did Dillon Brooks say about LeBron James?

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers

After the Memphis Grizzlies evened up the series against the LA Lakers in Game 2 last week, Dillon Brooks was asked by reporters after the game about LeBron James. Brooks and James went at it during the game, but the former does not care about "The King."

"I don't care, he's old," Brooks said. "I was waiting for him to do that. I'm expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on.

"I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do — defense and taking on any challenge that's on the board."

Unfortunately for Brooks, the Lakers were poked and bit back at the Grizzlies. LeBron James didn't drop a 40-piece on him during the series, but did have a 20-20 performance in Game 4. The Lakers then followed it up by dropping a 40-point win in Game 6.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Brooks dodged reporters again following the Grizzlies' blowout loss.. He immediately got out of the locker room way before reporters were allowed to enter for the postgame conference.

Dillon Brooks set to become unrestricted free agent

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks has been an important part of the Memphis Grizzlies since they drafted him in the second round back in 2017. Brooks will enter free agency at the end of the season. However, he's still eligible to sign a four-year, $65.2 million deal with the Grizzlies until June 30.

Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype reported that Brooks has set his sights on a bigger payday in free agency. The 27-year-old defensive guard is looking for an annual salary of around $16 million.

