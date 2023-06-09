"You can't even walk around in Memphis without a gun" - Karlous Miller on Adam Silver's take over Ja Morant gun incident

Ja Morant will likely face a lengthy suspension from the NBA due to his latest gun incident. He was suspended for eight games earlier in the season for the same thing, but it doesn't appear that he's learned the lesson.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, recently appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" and talked about the controversial player. Silver isn't too happy about the situation and he expressed disappointment with the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Karlous Miller, an actor and rapper, has criticized Silver for his comments regarding Morant. Miller doesn't think that the NBA commissioner understands the situation the former Rookie of the Year has found himself in.

Ja Morant will likely be suspended from the NBA, but many fans support him

Karlous Miller recently appeared on "The Breakfast Club" and shared his thoughts regarding Ja Morant and Adam Silver. The 40-year-old comedian even said that it was impossible to walk around Memphis without a gun.

"Adam Silver can't even hoop, why is he the commissioner?" Miller said on the popular podcast. "I'm tired of listening to old white men who don't know what they talking about."

"He ain't never dunked on nobody, he don't live in Memphis, he know you can't walk around Memphis without a gun. Memphis is one of the realest cities in the world," Miller added.

2Cool2Blog @2Cool2Blog Karlous Miller from the 85 South Show shares his thoughts on Ja Morant on The Breakfast Club Karlous Miller from the 85 South Show shares his thoughts on Ja Morant on The Breakfast Club https://t.co/p26lvPcTj2

The actor also brought up the fact that many Americans use guns, which is why Morant's behavior wasn't as bad as many make it out to be. However, it's important to add that the NBA has its own rules and doesn't want to be affiliated with the gun culture.

The 23-year-old star might be banned for the entire season once the league concludes its investigation. However, his suspension most likely won't be announced before the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Morant was suspended for eight games earlier in the season (Image via Getty Images)

Considering that Ja Morant was suspended earlier in the season for the same incident, Adam Silver will likely come up with a harsher penalty for him this time.

The commissioner is disappointed with the Grizzlies star and said that he believed Morant was sincere after the first incident. He also thought that the two-time All-Star would become more serious.

Silver pointed out that the league wants to help Ja Morant become a better person. However, he also stressed that the incident the player was involved in was very serious.

The 2023 NBA Finals will end between June 12 and June 18. Due to this, we expect Silver to announce Morant's punishment by the end of the month.

