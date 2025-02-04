"Your Jordan year": Dwyane Wade celebrates son Zaire Wade's milestone birthday with heartfelt tribute

Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday. On his oldest son's birthday, the Miami Heat legend made a series of posts on Instagram to shower love on Zaire.

Wade posted a picture of Zaire in a white T-shirt.

"My YNG 👑," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He posted another picture of Zaire in his suit and termed his 23rd year as his "Jordan Year."

Trending

"Your Jordan Year...Year 23," Wade wrote.

"It's a forever thing. Happy Birthday son. Pops love you!" the three-time NBA champion added.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Dwyane Wade also made a separate Instagram post. Apart from posting a series of pictures, the Heat legend also penned a heartfelt message for his son.

"23. We celebrate my YNG 👑 on his day," Wade wrote in the caption of the post. "23 years ago you came into this world and changed my life forever, you made me feel something that made me wanna be the best version of me. Enjoy Wade County tonite🫡 ZWade I love you!"

Zaire Wade is one of the two children that Dwyane Wade had with his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches. They also share a daughter Zaya.

Dwyane Wade has hilarious suggestion to stop Luka Doncic-LeBron James pick-and-roll

Imagine Luka Doncic and LeBron James were around the same age, the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks trade would have given the Lakers an unprecedented dominance for at least a decade. However, James is aged 40 and Doncic is 25.

However, James' former championship teammate Dwyane Wade still thinks that the Lakers duo can be dangerous in pick-and-roll situations.

During the "Trading Places" episode of his podcast "DwyaneWade," the former Miami Heat superstar was asked about his strategy to defend their pick-and-roll. Wade hilariously replied that prayer would be the best defense.

"You pray," Wade replied drawing a big laughter from guests (Timestamp: 31:10). "God, If you can hear me in this large a** arena, please lose the ball off his foot. You can’t stop that!"

While most of the league is busy calculating the winner and the loser of the trade, for Wade, this is a big win for the game, the NBA and people like him.

"For the game of basketball, for the game of the NBA, for us guys who got the microphone...thank you for this," Wade said.

The presence of a superstar like Luka Doncic on a team like the Lakers makes a big story for the league. Wade also added that the presence of Doncic with "the King" will make a great story for the league.

Although only time will tell, it seems like the NBA just got the story that it was looking for the last few years. Moreover, in the race to find the next face of the league after LeBron James, it seems like Doncic has just placed himself in a perfect spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback