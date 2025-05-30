Zion Williamson adamantly rejects rape allegations, reportedly plans countersuit against accuser

Zion Williamson has expressed his adamant resolve to file a countersuit against the person alleging rape accusations against him. On Friday, the NY Post revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans star has been accused of rape in a Los Angeles Court.

A woman - named Jane Doe from Seattle - filed a lawsuit accusing the Pelicans star of sexual assault twice in 2020. Williamson responded to the accusation by outrightly denying it and planning to file a countersuit.

On Friday, TMZ reported the news in an Instagram post where they revealed that the 2019 draft first pick sees the lawsuit against him as nothing more than a money-grab scheme orchestrated by the accuser.

Michael J. Babcock from TMZ shed further light on the situation in an X (formerly Twitter) post, which was accompanied by a screenshot of the official press release from Williamson's lawyer.

Zion Williamson has previously dealt with problems in his basketball career and the rape lawsuit has made the situation worse for him. The New Orleans power forward has struggled to stay healthy and perform for his team in moments of need.

When healthy, Williamson is the best player on the court on most nights. However, he is a frequent sight at the sidelines and the Pelicans have suffered from his absence for more than one season.

New Orleans finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference (21-61) and failed to make the 2024-25 playoffs. Zion Williamson played in only 30 games and averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

NBA insider hints at Zion Williamson's solid future at the Pelicans

It is no secret that the New Orleans Pelicans have seen Zion Williamson as their core superstar and tried to build a team around him for the last few seasons. However, the two-time All-Star has fallen short of supporting his team at the most crucial moments. He has never played more than 61 games in his entire career, except the 2023-24 season.

The former first-round pick played some of the best basketball of his career that season and appeared in 70 games for the Pels. William Guillory from The Athletic expressed his confidence in the star's future with his current team in an article published on Tuesday.

"It’s very unlikely Williamson gets moved in a trade before the 2025-26 season starts," Guillory wrote. "There’s already been communication between Williamson, his camp and Dumars on several occasions. All parties feel pretty good about where things stand with the Pelicans-Williamson marriage heading into next season."

However, Williamson needs to be consistently available for his team in times of need, as the Luka Doncic trade earlier this year proved that nobody is fully safe in this league.

