Zion Williamson had already too many struggles when it came to being fit on the basketball court. The New Orleans Pelicans star seems to be in another trouble, and it was regarding his previous relationship with adult star Moriah Mills.

Ad

According to Daily Mail, on Sunday, Mills contacted a famous attorney to fight her case against Williamson. The reports surfaced after Williamson was accused of "rape and physical abuse" by Jane Doe, who claimed to be his former love interest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mills, who had already brought Zion Williamson into the media light has pressed several charges against the Pelicans star. She reportedly hired Tony Buzbee as her attorney.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, according to the reports, the nature of the accusations in the lawsuit has still not been revealed. Buzbee's team is still evaluating the lawsuit.

"Everybody deserves a chance to be heard and I hope me and any of the other victims all get justice," Mills said in a TikTok video on Saturday. "...I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved, and nobody has to relive all these things ever again."

Ad

Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills relationship explained

In June 2023, Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills' relationship broke the internet. When Williamson announced that he was expecting a child with influencer Ahkeema, Mills started sharing their relationship online.

Ad

The 34-year-old adult film star revealed that the NBA star had told her that having a baby was a deal breaker for him and she was surprised by the news of the Pelicans star having a baby with another woman.

According to Complex, she revealed that they had met three years ago in 2021, and Williamson had told her that she was "his fantasy girl." Millas also revealed that they had signed a non-disclosure agreement and Zion Williamson has promised to take care of her.

Ad

According to Mills, they 'started off as a sneaky link but they fell in love.' However, after hearing the news of Zion having a baby with another woman, she was heartbroken.

One of the highlights of her revelation was Mills saying that the NBA star used to record their intimate encounters and show it to other women that he had in his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More