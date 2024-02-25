OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule for Sunday. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Rockets winning the first matchup 110-101 back on Dec. 6 in Houston.

The Rockets' victory over the Thunder two months ago was due to their team play. Five players scored in double figures, led by Dillon Brooks' 23 points, while Aaron Holiday added 22 points off the bench. Alperen Sengun also had 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks.

Sunday's game is also the 236th regular-season meeting between the Rockets and Thunder. It's a close head-to-head matchup, with the Thunder leading 119-116. However, the Rockets have won six of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets game is on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Space City Home Network in Houston.

Moneyline: Thunder (-240) vs Rockets (+200)

Spread: Thunder -6.5 (-110) vs Rockets +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o235) vs Rockets -110 (u235)

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets preview

The OKC Thunder are entering Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak. They are coming off an easy 147-105 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets snapped a two-game losing skid with a victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets fought hard to earn the 114-110 win against Kevin Durant and company. Six players scored in double-figures, including Jabari Smith Jr., who had 22 points and 16 rebounds.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

The OKC Thunder have no injured players for Sunday's game, but three were assigned to the NBA G League. Head coach Mark Daigneault will have his usual starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets have two players on their injury report – Tari Eason and Steven Adams. Head coach Ime Udoka is expected to have a starting five consisting of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 32.5 points against the Houston Rockets. SGA is projected to just score 30.4 points, which is under. He has scored at least 33 points twice in his last 10 games. Bet on the superstar guard to go under 32.5 points.

Alperen Sengun is projected to score 20.5 points against the OKC Thunder and go over 19.5 points. Sengun has only scored 20 points or more once in his last five games. Take the risk and bet on the Turkish youngster to go over, considering the Thunder's lack in size.

Jalen Williams is favored to go over 18.5 points, with a projected score of 19.3 points on Sunday night. Williams has only scored 19 points or more twice in his last five games. Go with the odds and bet on "J-Dub" to score more than 18.5 points.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction

The OKC Thunder are the slight favorites to beat the Houston Rockets on the road on Sunday. The Thunder have the second-best record in the West for a reason, but the Rockets are likely not going to be pushovers at home.

Despite the odds for the Thunder, the Rockets are the predicted winners and will cover the spread. The total is also predicted to go over.

