OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 13, 2024

One of the six games on the NBA schedule on Tuesday is the OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic matchup at the Kia Center in Florida. It's the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Magic looking to even the series. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 13.

The Thunder came away with a 112-100 win on Jan. 13 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Chet Holmgren added 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Tuesday's game will be the 70th regular-season matchup between the Thunder and Magic dating back to their first-ever encounter on Feb. 20, 1990. The two teams have split the season series in the past three seasons, but the Thunder have won seven of the last 10 against the Magic.

OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic game is on Tuesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on NBA on TNT.

Moneyline: Thunder (-138) vs Magic (+118)

Spread: Thunder -2.5 (-115) vs Magic +2.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o224) vs Magic -110 (u224)

OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic preview

The OKC Thunder are coming off a big win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. It was their first victory over the Kings this season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 38 points and Jalen Williams adding 32 points to earn the 127-113 win.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic outlasted the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in overtime. Franz Wagner led the way for the Magic with 36 points, while Paolo Banchero had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the 114-108 overtime victory.

OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The OKC Thunder have two injured players listed as out on Tuesday night. However, head coach Mark Daigneault will be able to use his usual starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lugentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have a clean bill of health against the Thunder. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has his entire roster, but he'll likely stick with his starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 32.5 points on Tuesday. SGA has scored only scored 33 points or more once in his last five games. However, it's worth the risk to bet on him to go over 32.5 because he's a threat to do it on a nightly basis.

Paolo Banchero is predicted to score over 22.5 points against the OKC Thunder. Banchero is coming off a 19-point performance, but has scored at least 23 points twice in his last five games. It might be best to bet on him to go under and play it safe with the first-time All-Star.

Franz Wagner is favored to score over 21.5 points on Tuesday and is predicted to score 21.6 points. Wagner has scored 22 points or more three times in his last five contests. There's a potential for him to cool off against a tough team like the Thunder, but it might be worth the risk to bet on him to go over 21.5.

OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic prediction

The OKC Thunder are the slight favorites in their matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Thunder have been the better team this season, but the Magic have surprised a lot of fans and are positioned to make the playoffs.

Oddsmakers are predicting an upset with the Magic getting the win. They are also predicting that the Magic will cover the spread and the total will go over.

