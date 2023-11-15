Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 15, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics is one of eight must-watch games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday. It's the 465th matchup between the two historic teams, with the Celtics leading 267-197. Let's take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips.

Philadelphia is coming off a 132-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Joel Embiid had another huge game with 39 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Tyrese Maxey added 27 points, four points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are looking to extend their current winning streak to four games with a victory on Wednesday. They are also out for revenge since Philly won the first matchup this season 106-103. Jayson Tatum led Boston to a 114-98 win over the Knicks last Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics is on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It's scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Moneyline: Sixers (+108) vs Celtics (-127)

Spread: Sixers -1.5 (-111) vs Celtics +1.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Sixers -104 (u223.5) vs Celtics -118 (o223.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics preview

The Philadelphia 76ers had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Sixers have two players on their injury report – Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum. Joel Embiid has questionable heading into the Pacers matchup with a sore hip, but was still able to play.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are on a four-game winning streak and looking to get revenge for their matchup last Nov. 8. The Celtics have two players listed as questionable – Kristapos Porzingis and Neemias Queta. Porzingis has a right knee contusion and Queta is dealing with a right foot injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics predicted lineups

Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to use the same starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. If Nicolas Batum gets cleared, he'll replace Covington. If Embiid sits this one down, Paul Reed might get his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have a starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. If Porzingis won't play against the Philadelphia 76ers, expect head coach Joe Mazzulla to use Al Horford in the starting lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Joel Embiid is currently leading the NBA again in points per game this season at 33.1. Embiid has an over/under of 31.5 points for the matchup against the Boston Celtics. He's currently on a three-game streak of scoring 33+ so it is a safe take the -115 odds and bet for him to go over.

If Embiid won't play on Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum is the next best scoring prop bet. Tatum has an over/under of 27.5 points with even odds of -115. It could change before the game, but it might be best to bet on him to go over. He should be playing his best against the top teams in the NBA.

Embiid is also averaging 11.7 rebounds per game this season, which is the sixth-best in the league. Embiid is -130 to go under 11.5 rebounds, which might not be the best bet since Boston lacks size. He has +100 odds to grab more than 11.5 rebounds on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the slight favorites to get the win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers have a -1.5 spread, but are just 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are +1.5 spread and are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. It's tough to predict this game, but it's advisable to wait for the full injury report before betting on the game.

If Joel Embiid sits down, the Sixers will become the underdogs and the Celtics will be the favorites to win. But if Embiid plays, Philly is likely getting the win and covering the spread.

