Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Chicago Bulls home court United Center having won their previous matchup 103-98.

With more than 10% of the season over, the Philadelphia 76ers havee fared much better than predicted before the season. The conflict between Ben Simmons and the Sixers has extended incessantly over the past few months. And without their best defender refusing to play, fans and pundits did not expect too much from them before the season started. So, their 7-2 record is, considering everything, exceptional.

The Chicago Bulls tasted their second defeat of the ongoing season at the hands of their upcoming foes, the Philadelphia 76ers. The team that is now 6-2 has been brilliant as well. While teams often rely on either a dominant offense or defense, Chicago's two-pronged ability in both makes them a troublesome team for opponents.

Saturday's matchup will pit Joel Embiid and Co against the Zach LaVine-led Bulls. Two of the best teams, not only in the Eastern Conference but in the league, will be a high-octane game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Noah Levick @NoahLevick



Rivers: “A lot of guys have had this and are like, I’m fine. Tobias is not like that.” Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is “not great.”Rivers: “A lot of guys have had this and are like, I’m fine. Tobias is not like that.” Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is “not great.”Rivers: “A lot of guys have had this and are like, I’m fine. Tobias is not like that.”

Tobias Harris will continue his quarantine after being diagnosed with Covid. The 6'8" power forward is an integral part of the Sixers defense and offense. His absence will push the supporting cast to play under more stress than they would in his presence. Along with Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle will also be out due to the NBA's health and safety protocol for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Grant Riller is the third player on Philadelphia 76ers's injury report that has been marked as out. Danny Green, who has missed the previous two games, has been marked as questionable along with Furkan Korkmaz. Simmons, who is yet to make an appearance for his team, will also miss the upcoming game against Chicago.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Tobias Harris Out Health and Safety protocol Isaiah Joe Out Health and Safety protocol Matisse Thybulle Out Health and Safety protocol Danny Green Questionable Left hamstring tightness Grant Riller Out Left knee recovery Furkan Korkmaz Questionable Sore wrist

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Unlike the 76ers, who will play Saturday's game with 7 players questionable or out, the Bulls will play with a relatively healthier roster. They have listed only two players as out. These players include Coby White and Patrick Williams. White is recovering from left shoulder surgery and is expected to make a return to the court this month. Meanwhile, Williams will most likely miss the rest of the season due to a ligament tear in the left wrist.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Ligament tear in left wrist Coby White Out Left shoulder recovery

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have seven injured or unwell players going into the game against the Bulls. This limits Doc Rivers' ability to use his roster properly. We predict that Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry will start on the backcourt. The frontcourt will be a little more unpredictable and we believe Georges Niang, Paul Reed and Joel Embiid will be the starters.

Chicago Bulls

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



35.3 PPG

7.3 RPG

2.0 APG

64% FG

50% 3P

91% FT



Give DeMar his respect. 🗣🔥 DeMar DeRozan over the last 3 Games:35.3 PPG7.3 RPG2.0 APG64% FG50% 3P91% FTGive DeMar his respect. 🗣🔥 DeMar DeRozan over the last 3 Games:35.3 PPG7.3 RPG2.0 APG64% FG50% 3P91% FTGive DeMar his respect. 🗣🔥 https://t.co/zoao5VC5Vy

The Bulls will more or less play in the same lineup. Zach LaVine, who has been marked as available in the injury report, will definitely start as the shooting guard. Lonzo Ball will start alongside LaVine in the backcourt as the team's point guard.

The frontcourt will most likely be handled by DeMar DeRozan, who has taken over as Chicago's top scorer with 27 points per game, along with Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Shake Milton | Power Forward - Georges Niang | Center - Joel Embiid.

Chicago Bulls

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar