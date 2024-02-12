Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 12, 2024

There are 10 NBA games scheduled on Monday night, including the Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers. It's the second meeting of the season between the two East powerhouses, with the Cavaliers getting the win in their first matchup. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 12.

The Cavaliers outlasted the Sixers on Nov. 21, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center. Darius Garland led them in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, with 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the 122-119 overtime win. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 62 points, but it was not enough.

Monday's game will be the 225th regular-season meeting between the Sixers and Cavaliers since their very first one on Nov. 2, 1970. Philly is slightly ahead in the all-time matchup 116-108 and has won seven of the last 10 games against Cleveland.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Ohio.

Moneyline: Sixers (+350) vs Cavaliers (-430)

Spread: Sixers +9.5 (-115) vs Cavaliers -9.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Sixers -115 (o227.5) vs Cavaliers -105 (u227.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are struggling without Joel Embiid, who has been out for the last two weeks. The Sixers have only two wins in their last 10 games and barely defeated the lowly Washington Wizards 119-113 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading in the opposite direction with nine wins in their last 10 games. The Cavaliers are starting to become real contenders in the Eastern Conference, dispatching the Toronto Raptors 119-95 in their previous contest.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers have five players on their injury report, including regular starters Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton and Nicolas Batum. Head coach Nick Nurse will likely use a lineup consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with just one injury and one suspension. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to use his starting five of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 26.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, which is lower than his season average of 28.2 points. Mitchell is favored to go under despite scoring at least 27 points four times in his last five games. It's safe to bet on Mitchell to go over 26.5 points.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.7 points this season, which is below his over/under of 26.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Maxey is predicted to score under, but it might be better to bet on him to score at least 27 points. He's done it just twice in his last five games.

Jarrett Allen is predicted to grab more than 11.5 rebounds in Monday's game. Allen is averaging just 10.6 rebounds per game this season and has grabbed 12 or more rebounds twice in his last five games. With no Joel Embiid to worry about, it might be less risky to bet on him to go over 11.5 rebounds,.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the underdogs in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Sixers have been struggling since Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury, while the Cavaliers have been playing magnificent ball over the past two months.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Cavaliers will get the win, the Sixers will cover the spread and the total will go over.

