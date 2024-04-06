Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies is one of the four games scheduled on Saturday. This will be the second time these two teams from different conferences meet each other this season. Interestingly, the 76ers and the Grizzlies have been on a hot streak, winning all their last three outings.

The three consecutive wins for the 76ers have come against teams like the Miami Heat, OKC Thunder and the Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies have recorded theirs against the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

Center Joel Embiid has finally returned to the Sixers lineup from a knee injury. He was out for over two months, leading to the team's massive downfall in the Eastern Conference. Since his return, he has played two games and secured wins in both.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have struggled throughout 2023-24 due to injuries. Their star player, Ja Morant, is already out for the year due to a shoulder injury. The team has also played without their second star, Desmond Bane, for most of the season.

The 76ers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-35 record. With just five matchups left in the season, they will try to avoid the Play-In Tournament. They are just 1.5 games behind the sixth-seed Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies’ season is almost over. The team is ranked 13th in the Western Conference with a 27-50 record and will try to make a comeback next season with a healthy roster.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for April 6

Player Status Injury Derrick Rose OUT Back Ziaire Williams OUT Hip Ja Morant OUT Shoulder Marcus Smart OUT Finger Desmond Bane OUT Back Santi Aldama OUT Foot Jaren Jackson Jr. OUT Quadricep Vince Williams Jr. OUT Knee John Konchar OUT Heel Yuta Watanabe OUT Personal Brandon Clarke OUT Achilles Luke Kennard OUT Knee

What happened to Marcus Smart?

The addition of Marcus Smart was crucial for the Grizzlies this season. Playing alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Defensive Player of The Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., would have given the Grizzlies an upper hand against any team in the NBA.

However, Smart was another name added to the Grizzlies' injuries list on Jan. 9. The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year suffered a proximal interphalangeal joint central slip in his right hand. Since then, he hasn’t played a game. With the season coming to an end, Smart will likely not be returning for the Grizzlies.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for April 6

Player Status Injury De’Anthony Melton OUT Spine Bone Stress Robert Covington OUT Knee Joel Embiid QUESTIONABLE Knee Tyrese Maxey QUESTIONABLE Hip Tightness Tobias Harris QUESTIONABLE Knee Mo Bamba QUESTIONABLE Illness

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

Tyrese Maxey has been on the injury report for a week now. Although the young 76ers star played in a win against the Miami Heat on Friday, he is again on the injury report. Maxey had been experiencing hip tightness before the Sixers played the Raptors.

Maxey is trying to return to the floor by participating in the pre-game workout. However, he was ruled out before the Miami Heat showdown. Although there is a high chance that he might play against the Grizzlies, he might sit out, considering he is still dealing with the injury.