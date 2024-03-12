Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 12, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks are set to face off again on Tuesday for the fourth and final time this season. The Sixers are looking to even the season series, but fans are likely hoping that they see more offense this time around. The two teams scored less than 80 points each last Sunday.

New York won the first two matchups against the Sixers, both blowout wins at the Wells Fargo Center. Some were expecting the same thing to happen over the weekend, especially with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey out with injuries. The Knicks were also short-handed, but they were playing better than Philly the past couple of weeks.

However, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris did enough to help the Sixers get the lackluster 79-73 win at Madison Square Garden. Both teams shot less than 40.0% from the floor, but was a throwback game for fans who loved 90s basketball.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game is on Tuesday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT.

Moneyline: Sixers (+210) vs Knicks (-250)

Spread: Sixers +6 (-110) vs Knicks -6 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sixers o208.5 (-105) vs Knicks u208.5 (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview

There's one game separating the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings. Tuesday's game is important for both teams since it could end up close at the end of the regular season and there might be a need for the tiebreaker.

The Knicks have the advantage at the moment and could seal the tiebreaker with a win. The Sixers, on the other hand, want to continue having momentum as they wait for reinforcements. Tyrese Maxey is set to return tonight after getting cleared of the league's concussion protocol.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The Sixers will still be without Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton due to injuries. Their starting lineup for Tuesday's game will likely be Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, and Paul Reed. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to have a nine-man rotation with Nicolas Batum, Mo Bamba, Buddy Hield, and Cameron Payne coming off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will continue to play without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Tom Thibodeau's starting five will remain as is with Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, and Isaiah Hartenstein. Thibs is likely using Miles McBride, Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Jericho Sims for his rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks betting tips

Bet on Tyrese Maxey to go under 25.5 points since he'll likely take some time to get back into his rhythm. Maxey missed four games due to a concussion, so there's a chance the Sixers will be cautious with him in his first game back.

Jalen Brunson is favored to go under 27.5 points, which is not far-fetched considering his performance last game. However, you can take the risk and bet on him to score more than 27.5 points. He's too good to have back-to-back duds at Madison Square Garden.

Tobias Harris is projected to score 18.8 points and go over 16.5 points. Harris has been Mr. Reliable for the Sixers and will be the second option on offense in this game. Take the odds and bet on Harris to score at least 17 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction

The New York Knicks remain favorites to beat the Philadelphia 76ers despite losing on Sunday. The Sixers didn't even receive a vote of confidence even though Tyrese Maxey is returning from a concussion.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Knicks, while the Sixers will cover the spread. Even though they obviously went under the last game, the total is predicted to go over tonight.

