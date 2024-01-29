There are 12 games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Sixers looking for the series sweep. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Philadelphia lost the first two games of their current five-game road trip. They came up short against the Indiana Pacers before losing to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They remain third in the Eastern Conference, but the red-hot New York Knicks are just a game behind.

Meanwhile, the Blazers were beaten by the Chicago Bulls in the first of their current three-game homestand. They are still one of the worst teams in the league with a record of 13-33. They enter Monday's game with just three wins in their last 10 contests.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Where to buy 2024 NBA All-Star Game jerseys? Price details and more explored

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers game is on Monday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus in Portland.

Moneyline: Sixers (-400) vs Blazers (+320)

Spread: Sixers -9 (-112) vs Blazers +9 (-108)

Total (O/U): Sixers -110 (o224.5) vs Blazers -110 (u224.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers won the first meeting between the two teams on Oct. 29 at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid was completely dominating with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and six blocks in the 126-95 win. Shaedon Sharpe 20 points for the hapless Portland Trail Blazers.

Monday's game will be the 123rd regular-season matchup between the Sixers and the Blazers. The Sixers have won three in a row over Portland, but they have split the last 10 games since Feb 23, 2019. The Sixers are also slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 63-59.

Also Read: "One of many illegal screens" - NBA admits missed Draymond Green foul on Steph Curry's clutch 3-pointer, Lakers fans erupt

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without three starters in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, who are all listed as questionable. But if all three are cleared to play, they will be in Nick Nurse's starting lineups along with Nicolas Batum and Kelly Oubre Jr.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers have three players listed as out – Shaedon Sharpe, Moses Brown and Robert Williams III. Head coach Chauncey Billups is expected to use a starting five of Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Jabari Walker and DeAndre Ayton.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Shaedon Sharpe likely missing Monday's game, there are currently no player props available.

Also Read: Why is Dejounte Murray not playing tonight against Raptors? Latest injury update for Hawks' All-Star - January 28, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to win the game over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers are just a much better team this season against a rebuilding Blazers franchise. They are also looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Sixers will win the game and cover the spread. They also predict that the total will go over 224.5 points.

Also Read: "Reminds me of dude that was messing with LeBron mom" - Luce Cannon exposing Shaunie Henderson of being 'sugar mama' has NBA fans in shambles

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!