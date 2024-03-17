Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 17, 2024

The Phoenix Suns will try to sweep the Milwaukee Bucks in their season series and chalk up an important win in their playoff push when they visit Wisconsin on Sunday.

Phoenix took the first game over Milwaukee, 114-106, back on Feb. 6, with the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal coming up big. Booker finished with a team-high 32 points, with Durant and Beal adding 28 and 25 points, respectively.

The Suns now look to continue to have the number of the Bucks this season with a win while also improving on their spot in the playoff race out in the Western Conference, where they currently are at sixth place with a 39-28 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Bucks (43-24), for their part, are out to make it back-to-back wins to fortify their hold of the second spot in the Eastern Conference and create further distance from the third-running Cleveland Cavaliers (42-25).

They may have to do it, however, without starters Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Malik Beasley (back) who are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Bucks host the Suns at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game is available over ABC and NBA League Pass while fans can listen to the action by way of ESPN Radio, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ, KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN.

Moneyline: Suns (+114) vs Bucks (-126)

Spread: Suns (+2.5) vs Bucks (-2)

Total O/U: Suns (o226 -110) vs Bucks (u226.5 -110)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds were lsited as per available information at the time of the writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

The Phoenix Suns have had a roller-coaster ride of late and are in search for some consistency in winning as they hit the homestretch of the regular season and gird for a playoff run.

Good thing for them, they have been healthy at this stage of the tournament, particularly their 'Big 3' of Durant, Booker and Beal. They are coming off a 107-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, where they showed a balance attack, with six players scoring at least 13 points.

Playing a possibly undermanned Bucks squad should further help their chances of notching back-to-back victories and completing a shutout this season of Milwaukee in their head-to-head clash.

The Bucks, for their part, may be missing the services of two starters in Antetokounmpo and Beasley, but they still remain solid with Damian Lillard leading the charge and the return of All-Star Khris Middleton to the lineup from an ankle injury that kept him out for over a month.

Expand Tweet

Playing at home should also provide a boost for the Bucks, where they have a current record of 26-7.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and rotations

The Suns have been going with the starting five of Booker (PG), Beal (SG), Grayson Allen (SF), Durant (PF) and Jusuf Nurkic (C) and are expected to maintain such.

Over at Milwaukee, there is no final word yet on the availability of Antetokounmpo and Beasley. So it is possible they will start in the power forward and shooting guard spots, respectively, if they are a go. They will join Lillard (PG), Middleton (SF) and Brook Lopez (C).

But if they are a no-go, newly acquired Danilo Gallinari should take the spot of the 'Greek Freak,' with Pat Cannaughton starting in lieu of Beasley.

Middleton is expected to be under minutes restriction, so Jae Crowder should still get ample time to play with Bobby Portis spelling Lopez at the slot.

The Phoenix Suns recently signed veteran Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract and he could see some action at the point. Royce O'Neal will continue to share time with Allen while Eric Gordon spelling Beal.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks bettings tips

Devin Booker is averaging 27.3 points in the ongoing season and has a points prop of O/U 25.5 against the Bucks and is favored to go under it.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, is going for 24.3 points this season and has a points prop of O/U of 22.5. But with the availbility Antetokounmpo still to be determined, his chances of going over it imprrove.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

With Antetokounmpo around, the chances of the Bucks are surely high but if he is unable to play then they leave a wider door for the Suns to win the game at hand.

Still, the Phoenix Suns must come out and take it as the Bucks are expected not to just roll over and surrender an important win, especially at home.