Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 19, 2023

There are only four games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night, and one of them is the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers. It's the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Suns getting the win on Nov. 21. Let's look at the preview for the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers, including prediction and betting tips.

The Suns took care of business in their first matchup of the season last month, with Kevin Durant leading the way in their 120-107 win. Durant finished with 31 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Devin Booker had 28 points and six assists.

Tuesday's game is the 242nd regular-season meeting between the two franchises. The Suns are ahead 130-111 in their all-time head-to-head matchup and have won seven of their last 10 meetings.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled for Tuesday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus.

Moneyline: Suns (-333) vs Blazers (+275)

Spread: Suns -7 (-115) vs Blazers +7 (-105)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o231.5) vs Blazers -110 (u231.5)

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Phoenix Suns are back on the road after a five-game homestand, where they only won just two games. The Suns barely even won on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards, struggling to get a 112-108 comeback victory.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are on a seven-game losing streak and coming off a 118-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors, dropping them to a 6-19 record.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineups

The Phoenix Suns have five players on their injury report, including Bradley Beal. Coach Frank Vogel is expected to use a starting lineup of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have two players on their injury report, with Shaedon Sharpe listed as questionable. If Sharpe can't suit up against the Suns, coach Chauncey Billups could have a starting five of Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and DeAndre Ayton.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Kevin Durant is favored to go under 29.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaging 30.6 points per game this season but has only scored 30 points or more just once in his last five games.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker has an over/under of 28.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 28.1 points per game. He's favored to go under because he has only scored 29 points or more in just two of his last five games.

Anfernee Simons is slightly favored to go over 24.5 points on Tuesday. He's averaging 25.7 points per game this season but has scored 25 points or more in four of his six games since returning from a hand injury.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to get the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Suns are the better team despite their recent struggles, but fans should expect the Blazers to put up a fight.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Suns and the Blazers to cover the spread. The total is predicted to go over even if Phoenix has gone under in four of its last six games. It should be pointed out that Portland's total has gone over in four of its last five games.

