Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of 14 games scheduled for NBA Friday. It's the fourth and final game between the two teams this season, with the Mavericks looking for the sweep. Let's look at the Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Dallas has dominated the season series, getting the wins over the Blazers on Dec. 8 and 16 last year and Wednesday. Luka Doncic has been unstoppable against Portland, averaging 30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Friday's game is the 175th regular-season meeting between the Mavericks and Blazers since their first game on Oct 24, 1980. The Blazers are ahead 90-84 in the all-time head-to-head matchup but the Mavs have won eight of the last 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: LeBron James pulls off a Dillon Brooks, leaves media hanging without interview after 12-point outing in loss vs Heat

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks is scheduled for Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS in Oregon and Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas.

Moneyline: Blazers (+395) vs Mavericks (-500)

Spread: Blazers +10.5 (-110) vs Mavericks -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Blazers -110 (o238.5) vs Mavericks -110 (u238.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have the second-worst record in the Western Conference, at 9-24. They are on a two-game losing streak and have lost three of their last 10 games. The post-Damian Lillard era is off to a rocky start, but it's expected at the start of a rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are seventh in the West, with a 20-15 record. They have struggled recently, with just four wins in their last 10 games due to lack of depth and injuries. Despite the poor performances, the Mavs are just five games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves atop the standings.

Also Read: "We s**k right now" - Anthony Edwards keeps it real amid Timberwolves' slump following loss to Pelicans

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers have four players on their injury report, but their starters remain intact. Coach Chauncey Billups is expected to use a starting five of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks could be without role players like Grant Williams, Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II. Coach Jason Kidd could use a starting lineup consisting of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwight Powell.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 34.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. He's favored to go under despite scoring 35 or more points in five of his last six games. The safe bet is over, as Doncic has been on a tear, with the only risk being a blowout game.

Kyrie Irving is projected to go over 24.5 points, which is below his season average of 22.8 points per game. He's favored to go under despite scoring 29 points against the Blazers on Wednesday.

Anfernee Simons is favored to go under 24.5 points against the Dallas Mavericks. Simons is averaging 26.1 points per game this season but has only returned one game after missing the final week of December due to injury.

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Portland Trail Blazers. It's easy to bet on the Mavericks, as they have beaten the Blazers three times already this season.

Oddsmakers are picking the Mavericks to win, the Blazers to cover the spread and the total to go under.

Also Read: Ja Morant shares fatherhood glimpses belting out tunes with daughter Kaari