Predicting the top 10 All-Time Teams in NBA 2K22

One of the best features in NBA 2K22 is the ability to choose All-Time teams. Gamers can play with any legend from any era on the same team, and dominate the court. Derrick Rose with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one can play an All-Star worthy lineup, no matter which team they pick.

One of the fascinating aspects of NBA 2K's All-time teams are that they occasionally get updated. LeBron James made the LA Lakers' All-Time team just last year. But he isn't even in the starting lineup, as one would expect.

However, some teams don't have a rich history, and haven't had many legends play for them, such as the Dallas Mavericks. Other than Dirk Nowitzki, no other Mavericks player is rated above 90. Luka Doncic has already made this team despite being a third-year player with no significant accolades.

Which All-Time team could be the most dominant in NBA 2K22?

For an All-Time team, the player ratings are obviously the ones during their prime years. For example, Derrick Rose's 2011 rating is far better than his 2015 one or for Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, their highest-ever ratings are chosen.

The All-Time Denver Nuggets team deserves an honorable mention even though we have not included them in the top ten. They feature a 95-rated Carmelo Anthony and David Thompson and great players like Dan Issel, Alex English and Fat Lever, all rated above 92.

Moreover, for the purposes of this article, we have excluded the All-Time teams from each decade, such as the 2000s All-Stars or the 2010s All-Stars, for obvious reasons. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for the top ten All-Time teams in NBA 2K22:

#10 All-Time Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson with the Philadelphia 76ers [Source: IGN]

Allen Iverson and Moses Malone lead this Philadelphia 76ers team, with a 97 rating apiece. The starting lineup consists of 94-rated Julius Erving and a 93-rated Wilt Chamberlain. The team also has a 93-rated Billy Cunningham along with a 90-rated Joel Embiid coming off the bench.

On this day in 1983, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and the Philadelphia 76ers completed the sweep in the NBA Finals against a Lakers team that had:



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson

Michael Cooper

Bob McAdoo

and James Worthy



One of the most underrated teams of all time. pic.twitter.com/zKO4ZWKKQa — Nick🦚 (@IcySimmons) June 1, 2021

No player on the bench is rated below 86 except the 15th man Darryl Dawkins who wouldn't even have made this roster if 2K Sports had a contract with Charles Barkley.

The absence of a legend and former MVP Charles Barkley has been one of the glaring holes in NBA 2K, and that isn't expected to change in NBA 2K22. If he was part of the game, the 76ers and Phoenix Suns would have had much better rosters.

#9 All-Time New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks in the 2012-13 NBA season

The New York Knicks might be the laughing stock for the rest of the NBA, but they are certainly one of the most storied franchises in the league.

Several great players have donned the Knicks colors, and stepped foot in Madison Square Garden. So their All-Time team in NBA 2K22 is bound to be one of the best. However, it is not the most exciting team to play with, as many of their players are from the 1970s, so they cannot shoot threes and don't matchup well against some modern lineups.

This All-Time team is led by a 97-rated Walt Frazier, but one will certainly play with a 93-rated Carmelo Anthony more than the rest of the roster. The other players are Willis Reed (94), Patrick Ewing (95) and Richie Guerin (92). Hall of Famers - Dave Debusschere (92), Earl Monroe (89) and Bernard Kings (89) come off the bench, with an 85-rated Kristaps Porzingis as the 15th man.

#8 All-Time Milwaukee Bucks

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2019 NBA Awards.

The All-Time Milwaukee Bucks teams is one of the highest-rated teams, but has only two players who would fit into the modern game - Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Antetokounmpo is rated 96, but he could touch 97 this season after his dominant 2021 NBA Finals run. Moreover, Abdul-Jabbar is rated 99, which is practically a cheat code, as any move you try will work, and his skyhook is unguardable. Moreover, they also have a 96-rated Oscar Robertson, 93-rated Syndey Moncrief and a 92-rated Marques Johnson.

Giannis has done it all and he’s only 26 🤯



- NBA Champ

- Finals MVP

- 2x MVP

- DPOY

- 5x All-Star pic.twitter.com/ZU9DYzTV0e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

If you need some three-point shooting, you can replace Moncrief with a 91-rated Ray Allen, who can shoot lights out.

#7 All-Time Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman in the NBA Finals [Source: Essentially Sports]

The Chicago Bulls essentially have the 1995-96 NBA team along with a few additions, such a 95-rated Derrick Rose and a 93-rated Artis Gilmore.

This team features a 99-rated Michael Jordan; do you even need anyone else? It is practically impossible to stop him from shooting and sinking any shot. Even for an average three-point shooter, a 99-rated Jordan would swish every attempt he would take, and his mid-range shots are simply unguardable.

Michael Jordan's 60-point games



1986: 63 PTS (22-41 FG, 0-0 3PT) *

1987: 61 PTS (22-39 FG, 0-0 3PT)

1987: 61 PTS (22-38 FG, 0-3 3PT)

1990: 69 PTS (23-37 FG, 2-6 3PT)

1993: 64 PTS (27-49 FG, 1-5 3PT)



* Playoffs pic.twitter.com/1IoAeOTp7l — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 20, 2020

Moreover, a 97-rated Scottie Pippen and a 93-rated Dennis Rodman would defend and stop anyone who comes their way.

The only reason this All-time great NBA team is ranked so low on this list is that there is no significant bench depth compared to some other star-studded teams.

The highest-rated bench player is a 91-rated Jimmy Butler, whose time in Chicago wasn't the most memorable. Joakim Noah, Toni Kukoc, Horace Grant, Steve Kerr and BJ Armstrong also come off the bench, but are rated 87 or lower.

