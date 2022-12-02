NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets interested in John Collins, Golden State Warriors still not recalling James Wiseman from G League, and more

The Brooklyn Nets are finally hitting their stride after a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The latest rumors suggest that the Nets are looking to improve their roster before the trade deadline. They are reportedly interested in John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are still unsure when to call back James Wiseman from the G League. Wiseman struggled to make any contributions to the defending champions. He's been linked to a possible trade and teams are likely interested in a 21-year-old prospect.

Here is the latest NBA rumors for Dec. 2 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Washington Wizards among suitors for Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder has not played a game for the Phoenix Suns this season. The Suns are waiting for the right offer for Crowder, who demanded to be traded in the offseason.

The Washington Wizards are among the teams interested in Crowder, as per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"I'm pretty confident there’s been some discussions between the Wizards and Suns," Windhorst said. "We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster that they can use in trades."

In addition to the Wizards, Crowder has been linked with other NBA teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Also Read: "When the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions" - LeBron James calls out media for not asking him about Jerry Jones' photo

Brooklyn Nets interested in John Collins

John Collins and Kevin Durant

John Collins has been involved in many NBA rumors over the past several seasons. But that didn't prevent the Atlanta Hawks and Collins from agreeing to an extension in the 2021 offseason.

Collins went from second option to fourth option with the Hawks behind Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and DeAndre Hunter. SNY's Ian Begley revealed on "The Putback" podcast that the Brooklyn Nets are interested in acquiring Collins.

"I think the Nets are in search of some help along the front line," Begley said. "Collins can certainly help them. I'm not sure how far along those talks went. But they've certainly engaged recently, so something to keep an eye on there."

2-time NBA Coach of the Year on the hot seat

Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau is in his third season as head coach of the New York Knicks. Thibodeau was named NBA Coach of the Year in his first season, but missed the playoffs last season. It appears this season might be a make-or-break year for Thibodeau.

Ian Begley opined that the Knicks' slow start to the season has put Thibodeau in the hot seat. The Knicks are currently 10-12 and have six losses at Madison Square Garden. They entered the campaign full of expectations after signing Jalen Brunson.

Also Read: Why didn’t NBA on TNT have any games on Thursday: All you need to know

Golden State Warriors still not recalling James Wiseman from G League

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman was sent to the NBA G League following the Golden State Warriors' win over the San Antonio Spurs last Nov. 14. Wiseman has played five games for the Santa Cruz Warriors since then, but his return to Golden State remains bleak.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Wiseman was recently present at a team meeting. However, he will return to the G League alongside rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

After a pair of games over the weekend, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will assess Wiseman's performance. The former No. 2 pick is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in the G League.

Bill Simmons suggest ways to improve Chicago Bulls via trade

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had high expectations heading into the season, but are currently three games below .500. Bill Simmons of The Ringer suggested three trades that will improve the Bulls' future.

Simmons believes that Chicago should tank and trade DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso. He has DeRozan and Vucevic going to the LA Lakers, LaVine to the New York Knicks and Caruso to the Golden State Warriors.

Also Read: "You have to build up pain tolerance" - Olden Polynice calls out NBA players for skipping games after getting injured

Poll : 0 votes