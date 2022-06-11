NBA Rumors Roundup: New York Knicks interested in reunion with LA Lakers forward, insider shuts down Rudy Gobert to Bulls links, and more | June 11th, 2022 

NBA rumors are picking up steam with teams around the league already weighing their roster options for next season.

The latest buzz is circling the New York Knicks, who endured a difficult 2021-22 season. They qualified for the playoffs a year ago with homecourt advantage, but Julius Randle and co. failed to replicate their heroics this time around.

New York will likely be busy this offseason in shaping their roster to be competitive enough to make the playoffs next year. According to the latest NBA rumors, they are interested in a reunion with former star Carmelo Anthony.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert and the Chicago Bulls are two names that have been constantly dominating NBA rumors of late. Gobert and the Jazz could end their partnership this season, and the Bulls are considered a landing spot. However, no activity seems to be taking place on that front.

Here are the latest rumors from the NBA world as of June 11, 2022:

Former star Carmelo Anthony on New York Knicks’ radar

Carmelo Anthony in action for the LA Lakers

The New York Knicks could be interested in reuniting with former All-Star Carmelo Anthony. The player's tenure with the franchise didn't exactly end on a high six years ago. However, with Anthony entering the twilight stages of his career, he could get the send-off he deserves with his hometown franchise.

Here's what the NY Post's Marc Berman reported regarding these NBA rumors:

“According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Anthony, though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.”

The 38-year-old veteran has emerged as an impact scorer and premier spot-up shooter in the league over the last three years. He has shot close to 40% from deep during that stretch while averaging 13 points per game off the bench.

Should he join the Knicks, Anthony will likely reinforce their scoring, but he remains a liability on defense at this stage of his career. New York also needs to find a reliable starting point guard after Kemba Walker's failure to fill that role last campaign.

Insider claims there’s not much happening on Rudy Gobert-Chicago Bulls trade front

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz

NBA rumors suggest Rudy Gobert is likely to be on his way out of Utah this summer.

The franchise reportedly aims to build its team around Donovan Mitchell. The Mitchell-Gobert era hasn't helped the Jazz achieve postseason success, with the team failing to make the Conference Finals during their stint together. Head coach Quin Snyder has departed as well, and a roster shake-up seems imminent.

Gobert is likely to attract plenty of suitors. His defensive and rebounding presence could help several teams around the league.

The Chicago Bulls are considered a landing spot for the Frenchman, but those NBA rumors don't have legs, according to NBC Sports' KC Johnson. Here's what Johnson said on the "Bulls Talk" podcast (h/t Clutch Points):

“I, personally, have not put a lot of stock into these rumors … There is a lot of noise out there. It’s certainly fair to speculate what the Jazz might do. Before, I personally made a couple of calls on the topic, and I was told that there’s not much going on right now.”

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls



• How real is smoke connecting Bulls and Jazz?



• How much would Gobert improve Bulls?



• Financial realities of making a trade work



: link.chtbl.com/BullsTalk New Bulls Talk Podcast with @KCJHoop @rob_schaef and @thetonygill : The Rudy Gobert episode• How real is smoke connecting Bulls and Jazz?• How much would Gobert improve Bulls?• Financial realities of making a trade work New Bulls Talk Podcast with @KCJHoop, @rob_schaef and @thetonygill: The Rudy Gobert episode• How real is smoke connecting Bulls and Jazz?• How much would Gobert improve Bulls?• Financial realities of making a trade work🎧: link.chtbl.com/BullsTalk https://t.co/v2ztWF4dw6

Bradley Beal hints that he could leave Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards reacts during a game

Bradley Beal has been one of the top names mentioned in NBA rumors over the last couple of seasons.

One of the best scorers in the league, Beal is a realistic target for title contenders. The Washington Wizards are unlikely to be in the reckoning to win the title, and with Beal in the prime of his career, he could look to make a move soon.

The three-time All-Star recently claimed that his future depends on his chances of winning. Here's what he said in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks (h/t Legion Hoops):

"I know what my decision will be based off of, and that's gonna be where I feel like I can win. That's going to be my decision."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision,”



(via Bradley Beal on his future with Wizards:“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision,”(via @TaylorRooks Bradley Beal on his future with Wizards:“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision,”(via @TaylorRooks) https://t.co/bi8YCulZhb

Hawks’ executive puts ‘John Collins for 7th overall pick’ NBA rumors to bed

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during a game

NBA rumors recently suggested that the Atlanta Hawks are willing to trade John Collins this summer. The Hawks failed to make a deep playoff push this season, which could see them retooling their roster around Trae Young.

Collins is a hot prospect around the league and should Atlanta trade him, they will likely get a solid package in return for the power forward.

A recent report suggested that the Hawks want to acquire the seventh overall pick in the draft from the Portland Trail Blazers. It went on to state that they are willing to trade Collins to make that happen.

However, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin emphatically shut those NBA rumors during an appearance on Dukes & Bell on 92.9 The Game, saying:

“Let me break this down. We have unsubstantiated rumors from unnamed people about an unnamed trade. And how does the seventh pick equivocate to a $25 million player when trades have to offset money?”

Based on Koonin's words, Collins departing Atlanta this offseason seems unlikely.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Atlanta Hawks interested in moving John Collins ahnfiredigital.com/nba/atlanta-ha…

Rockets expected to gauge trade market for Christian Wood

Christian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets star center Christian Wood is into the final year of his contract. Wood is an intriguing prospect, and several teams have generated interest in acquiring him since his career-best 2020-21 NBA season.

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Rockets are expected to gauge his trade value. Here's what HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported regarding Wood's future in Houston:

"Banchero’s expected arrival could have a huge impact on the future of Christian Wood, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $14.3 million. Rival executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype expect the Rockets to gauge the trade market on Wood’s value this summer."

Scotto added:

"Houston needs to decide if Wood, who turns 27 in September, is going to be a long-term member of the core or be traded for future assets that may align better with Jalen Green and potentially Banchero."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat…) The Rockets are expected to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick this summer, so they’re expected to “gauge” the trade market for Christian Wood.(via @MikeAScotto The Rockets are expected to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick this summer, so they’re expected to “gauge” the trade market for Christian Wood.(via @MikeAScotto, hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat…) https://t.co/LIlqUx11DJ

Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 68 games for the Rockets during the 2021-22 season.

