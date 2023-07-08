NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson could be traded for the 'right package'

Zion Williamson has only played 29 games in the past two seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans due to injuries. Williamson was also the center of controversy this offseason with his entanglement with adult film star Moriah Mills. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Pelicans are open to trading their young superstar.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, the Pelicans will consider trading Williamson for the right trade package. Haynes also clarified that the two-time All-Star has not been made available but definitely tradeable.

"Over the last 3, 4 months talking to league executives around the league it was made clear that Zion could be made available for the right situation and the right package," Haynes said on Friday's Summer League broadcast. "Not saying he was clearly available but Zion can be had."

Zion Williamson was linked to a couple of teams before the 2023 NBA Draft. There were reports that the New Orleans Pelicans were interested in moving up in the draft and targeted the No. 2 and 3 pick owned by the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.

The Pelicans were targeting Scoot Henderson, who was touted as a first-overall pick if it was a different year. Zion's name was mentioned in several rumors linking to the Hornets and Blazers. The Hornets reportedly wanted Brandon Ingram more than Williamson, while the Blazers were in a tough spot due to Damian Lillard.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a foot injury. He only played 29 games last season after suffering a hamstring injury in early January. He might not be available all the time but Zion averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals when healthy.

Zion Williamson's baby mama drama

Zion Williamson involved in baby mama drama.

Zion Williamson's offseason started by announcing that he's going to be a father and will have a daughter with his girlfriend Ahkeema. However, adult film star Moriah Mills went on an unbelievable Twitter rant that exposed Williamson's sex life.

Mills went as far as threatening to release a sex tape with Williamson, while also calling out Ahkeema for running a CPN scam. The adult film star was banned on Twitter but that didn't stop her from calling out Zion on social media.

She posted a video of her getting inked on her face with Zion's name and posting a positive pregnancy test. However, her claims have not been proven as Williamson continues to stay silent regarding the issue.

