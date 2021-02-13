NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks listening to offers for John Collins

John Collins is playing a crucial role for the Atlanta Hawks but NBA trade rumors continue to link him with a move away from the franchise. Collins reportedly turned down an extension worth over $90 million at the start of the 2020-21 season. He's a restricted free agent this summer and will be looking for a max contract.

The Atlanta Hawks aren't too keen on splashing that kind of money on John Collins and could lose him for nothing. As such, GM Travis Schlenk may consider trading him and The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Hawks are willing to listen to offers for the power forward. Amick mentioned:

"Even if there was a quality deal to be had that added future assets, his production in the present is so crucial that it appears unlikely that he’ll be on the move. Nonetheless, sources say the Hawks have shown a willingness to listen to offers for Collins."

Perfect transition pass from Trae Young. John Collins catches with one hand and finishes in the same motion. Poetry. pic.twitter.com/d4CB5VJ70m — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 11, 2021

After a slow start to the season, John Collins has picked up the pace and is averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Atlanta Hawks and John Collins?

Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce

John Collins is one of the most important players for the Atlanta Hawks. He's the team's second-highest scorer behind Trae Young and the second-best rebounder behind Clint Capela. However, much of the discussion regarding him is whether his production affects winning.

The Atlanta Hawks are not in a position to make further mistakes as far as contracts are concerned. They spent big money to acquire the likes of Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari, and Bogdan Bogdanovic this season. None of these veterans have had the desired impact on the team so far.

I was told the Hawks would not budge on $90 million for John Collins. Yet, they gave big contracts to other players.



JC is a 20/10 All-Star caliber player with a 3-point shot, and at 23-years old and fits perfect with Trae Young.



Hawks are being silly! — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 12, 2021

As such, the front office needs to decide whether they see John Collins as a cornerstone for the franchise. If that is indeed the case, they should hold on to the 23-year-old and try to re-sign him in restricted free agency. If that's not the case, moving on from Collins in the trade market would be the best bet for the Atlanta Hawks.

