NBA Trade Rumors: How a trade for this Utah Jazz duo can convert the Atlanta Hawks into championship contenders

The NBA season is about to come to an end, and the teams have started to assess their offseason targets keeping the picks and cap space in mind. NBA trade rumors have already hit the internet, with star players speculated to move to championship contenders. The Atlanta Hawks are projected to have the most cap space in the league when free agency starts.

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks planning a double swoop for Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles

The Atlanta Hawks are planning to make major moves this offseason. With generational talent Trae Young at point guard, the Hawks will look to add handy role players around him to help the team make a championship run next season. The Hawks' roster also has talent in other positions, with power forward John Collins and shooting guard Kevin Huerter having starting roles.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks will be looking to trade for the duo of Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert. The Hawks need a player who can handle the ball in the absence of Trae Young, and Joe Ingles fits the bill perfectly. On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks will get a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert, which will improve their defense considerably.

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the worst teams defensively in the league, and adding Rudy Gobert will ease Lloyd Pierce's woes on the defensive end. Offensively, Gobert will be the perfect pick and roll partner for emerging superstar Trae Young, as he is one of the best in the league at screen assists. Joe Ingles' addition will let the Hawks have more spacing, which means that Trae Young will be facing double teams from the opposition less frequently.

Lloyd Pierce has stated that he wants to see the Hawks in the playoffs in the coming season, so we can expect them to make multiple acquisitions before the trade deadline ends. General Manager Travis Schlenk will have the enormous task of putting the right talent around Trae Young.

