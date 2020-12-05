NBA Trade Rumors: Teams monitoring John Collins' situation with Atlanta Hawks

John Collins has been a vital member of the Atlanta Hawks since they drafted him with the 19th overall pick in 2017. Collins has improved his output each year, managing 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. However, he's entering the last year of his rookie deal and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that other teams are keeping an eye on his contractual situation.

NBA Trade Rumors: Other teams 'enamored' by John Collins' performances for Atlanta Hawks

A hyperathletic performer in his own right, John Collins played the role of Trae Young's partner in crime to perfection last season. But considering the pieces that the Atlanta Hawks have picked up in the offseason, they aren't left with too much cap space to offer Collins the best possible deal.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that other franchises are monitoring the situation keenly. He stated:

"The question I think a lot of people are monitoring around the league is where are those extension talks with John Collins and the Hawks? John is a guy that I know other teams around the league have monitored closely because they are enamored with his talent. If a guy like that became available, he would command a lot in trade talks."

NBA Trade Rumors: Will John Collins get the desired extension from Atlanta Hawks?

John Collins has been an incredible building block for the Atlanta Hawks thus far. He's rather committed to the organization too, with little chatter of him being interested in a move away. Looking at the financial side though, things get a little complicated.

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk [Image: NBA.com]

Collins has publicly stated that he believes he's worthy of a max contract. But at the end of the day, it's GM Travis Schlenk whose opinion matters the most on this topic. Even if the Atlanta Hawks agree to that, they wouldn't want to expend the remainder of their financial flexibility on a max deal this season; it would have to wait until next summer.

"We've shown flashes of greatness and now we've added other solid NBA players, veterans, who have proven themselves in this league."



-@jcollins20_ on expectations for the upcoming season pic.twitter.com/B3luw59DBG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 1, 2020

