Despite having an outstanding young team, the Atlanta Hawks have not been close to making the NBA Playoffs. As a result, the team has been surrounded by numerous NBA trade rumors linking the franchise with star players who could elevate the team to the next level.

While it remains to be seen how many of these NBA trades actually happen, here is our dream starting-5 for the Atlanta Hawks going into the 2020-21 season, based on various NBA trade rumors about the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Atlanta Hawks going into the 2020-21 season

The dream starting-5 for the Atlanta Hawks has been formed by considering players who could not only be major disruptors at the defensive end but could also be influential at the offensive end too. Considering the same, let's get started.

Point-Guard: Trae Young

Trae Young is our dream starting point-guard for the Atlanta Hawks.

After an impressive rookie year, Trae Young has improved even further this year and has become a genuine superstar in the NBA.

The deep 3s were always a staple in the 22-year-old's game, but his playmaking and court vision has also proven to be off the charts, which has seen him compared with some of the best point-guards in the league. Even if his defense leaves a lot to be desired, Trae Young's offensive upside alone makes him our dream point-guard for the Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

Shooting Guard: Lamelo Ball

Lamelo Ball comes in as our dream shooting-guard for the Atlanta Hawks.

Lamelo Ball, potentially the first-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has popped up in countless NBA trade rumors that have linked him heavily with the Atlanta Hawks.

Ball could be a dream 2 for the franchise. His passing ability and ball-handling have the potential to rival Young's right out of the gate. But what makes him our pick for the Atlanta Hawks is his defensive prowess.

At the moment, his ability at that end of the floor is considered as his downside, but he did show major improvement in this regard during his time in the NBL. And with his 6'7" stature, wide wing-span as well as amazing dexterity, it wouldn't be far-fetched to believe that he could become a great defensive guard in the NBA pretty soon.

Small Forward: Victor Oladipo

Advertisement

Victor Oladipo is our dream small-forward for the Hawks.

Another player linked to the Atlanta Hawks is Victor Oladipo who could be perfect for this team. Given the franchise's timeline, Oladipo couldmay be afforded time to get back to his best.

Victor Oladipo rises up to throw down his first dunk of the season. pic.twitter.com/AEI2tfkKfo — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

In other words, it means that if the 28-year-old can get even close to his old form, the Atlanta Hawks would not only have a player who could be a major contributor at both ends of the floor but also a leader who could take the Hawks to a level that could potentially allow them to contend for the NBA Championship.

Power-Forward: John Collins

John Collins is our dream power-forward for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks could not have asked for a better player who could be a good fit in the team.

Advertisement

John Collins is an excellent two-way player. Not only could he be a major factor in this young team's offense, he also has the potential to be the franchise's defensive cornerstone.

His ability to be influential for a team at both ends of the floor is just what the Atlanta Hawks need, which makes John Collins our dream power-forward for the franchise.

Center: Clint Capela

Clint Capela is our dream center for the Atlanta Hawks.

Clint Capela, who has recently arrived from Houston, would be perfect in the Atlanta Hawks' roster.

Capela could be the team's force on the inside at both ends. Rebounds, shot-blocking and overall rim protection are the key strengths of the 26-year-old.

It would only be wise to allow him to use his attributes to the fullest. In offense, he could be the team's primary lob catcher and also be free to post up and dominate the paint while the rest of the team stretches the floor.

Overall, Clint Capela could be the perfect 5 for the Atlanta Hawks.