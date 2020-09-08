NBA Trade Rumors: Why Atlanta Hawks need to move in on this former All-Star this off-season

The Atlanta Hawks last made the NBA playoffs in 2017, when they were knocked out in the first round by the Washington Wizards in 6 games. Although it only has been 3 years since then, none of the players in their 2017 remain at the franchise today. The Atlanta Hawks hit the rebuild button and to their credit, they have done well enough with their drafting decisions. In this article, we take a look at NBA trade rumors surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and which player could they target this off-season with the asessts they currently have.

Trae Young has proven to be the second-best player in the 2018 draft class after Luka Doncic, and the Atlanta Hawks couldn't have done any better than John Collins with the 19th pick in 2017, who is quickly blossoming into a star. With those two central to the team's long-term vision, it is now up to the front office to surround them with great support.

Trae speaks the truth 💯 pic.twitter.com/3TPDsP2vGv — Hawks Nation (@HawksNationCP) September 7, 2020

Hawks did very well to snag Clint Capela when he became available, which means they now have 3 very good NBA players in their roster. Although the Atlanta Hawks aren't anywhere near contention right now, there is reason to believe they could make it deep into the playoffs soon enough.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday the key to success for the Atlanta Hawks?

Holiday has been in the league for over a decade

At several instances in its history, an NBA franchise finds itself on a fork in the road leading to its future. This is one such minor fork in the history of the Atlanta Hawks, who need to make a decision with the 6th overall pick they have in the 2020 NBA draft. They could potentially combine that pick with a few more trade pieces to land a star. But, the decision making behind that requires answers to a number of questions.

How good is the draft class this year? What kind of star could become available? Is it the right time to let go of some younger players in order to acquire that star?

Only the Atlanta Hawks can answer those questions, but one player they must at least consider bringing in is New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday.

Holiday had the best scoring season of his career so far

Career points per game - 15.9

Career assists per game - 6.4

Career rebounds per game - 3.9

Career field goal % - 45.3%

Career 3pt % - 35.4%

Jrue Holiday at 30 remains one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. He has the potential to completely clamp up the opposition's best guard, and do so consistently. In the 2018 Western Conference playoffs, Holiday was tasked with keeping one of the best point guards in modern-day NBA quiet in Damian Lillard. Not only did he manage to do so, he did it on four occasions in a row. The New Orleans Pelicans ended up sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Jrue Holiday should've been Defensive Player of the Year two or three times."



Andre Iguodala spoke very highly of Jrue's defense on the latest Bill Simmons podcast. pic.twitter.com/V3pOU10btL — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) September 4, 2020

Holiday has two more years remaining on his contract and will be earning roughly $26 million each year. He is a career 15 points per game scorer on 45% efficiency from the field and 35% from 3 - excellent numbers for someone whose greatest asset is his defense. His scoring was boosted to 19 points per game in the absence of Anthony Davis this season, and what was most eye-catching was his leadership on the court to guide the young Pelicans. He averaged a little less than 5 rebounds and 7 assists this season - numbers which prove that he is talented enough to take on any role you demand of him.

An offensive juggernaut like Trae Young deserves a defensive stalwart like Jrue Holiday. Young has been a liability in defense for the Hawks and certainly holds them back in that regard. Holiday's arrival will mend those problems to a great extent, and bring some much needed leadership to the team.

NBA Trade Rumors: How can the Atlanta Hawks land Jrue Holiday?

Atlanta Hawks will need to part with Huerter

To acquire his services, the Atlanta Hawks would likely need to part ways with young shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who Jrue Holiday would be replacing. Dewayne Dedmon will also be moving to New Orleans to balance the salaries, while the 6th overall pick will sweeten the deal.

With that trade package, the Hawks can realistically aspire to make the playoffs, while the Pelicans get more assets to develop their young squad.It is a trade that makes a lot of sense for both teams, regardless of whether it comes to fruition or not.

