Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and betting tips | November 22, 2023

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled by the NBA for November 22, along with 13 other matchups. This is the second time these teams face each other, with the New Orleans Pelicans winning their first encounter. Last season, the Kings won two of their three games against each other.

The Sacramento Kings had their six-game winning streak snapped by the New Orleans Pelicans during their last game, with the final score at 93-129. Their record drops to 8-5 and they are 5th in the NBA Western Conference standings.

The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to get their winning groove once again, having won three of their last four games. They carry an even record of 7-7 with the hopes of getting back-to-back wins against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup happens inside the halls of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on November 22. The television broadcast rights are granted to BSN and NBCSCA with the live telecast beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Moneyline: Kings (+130) vs Pelicans (-110)

Spread: Kings -2.0 (-110) vs +2.0 Pelicans (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (u236.5) vs Pelicans (o236.5)

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

The Sacramento Kings have quite a long list of players on the injured list. Marked as 'questionable' are Sasha Vezenkov, Keegan Murray and Chris Duarte. Ruled out is Keon Ellis, while Alex Len should be back by mid-January. Meanwhile, Trey Lyles still has no definite time to return from a calf injury.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, Matt Ryan and Larry Nance Jr. have a couple of weeks more before returning to the lineup, while Trey Murphy III should be back by late December. CJ McCollum suffered a collapsed lung and is out indefinitely.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted lineups

Keegan Murray was able to play the last game and he is scratched again. Malik Monk may get the call-up to start again. Kevin Huerter and De'Aaron Fox are the starting guards and rounding up the first five are Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes.

CJ McCollum is going to be out for quite a while and maximizing the playing time is Dyson Daniels. He has sharpshooter Herb Jones by his side in the backcourt, while Jonas Valanciounas is at center. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are the forwards.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

De'Aaron Fox was given an NBA prop of 28.5 points and he had only 14 points in their last game. It should be a stretch for him to bounce back from that and he should go under again.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points in the team's last game and he went over the prop of 25.5 points. Much is expected from him to take on the scoring load and he should go over the prop once more.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

This is predicted to be a close game and the chances of the 2.0-point spread being covered are very high. The Kings should win this with the spread covered. Meanwhile, the total went under in the last game and the same result should be the safe pick to make.