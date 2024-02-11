Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the OKC Thunder for the third time this season on Sunday. Sacramento, which is 2-0 in the season series, will be looking to decisively win the head-to-head matchup. De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray will lead Sacramento’s quest to stay unbeaten against a potential playoff opponent.

A week ago, Oklahoma was on top of the Western Conference after dislodging the Minnesota Timberwolves for the coveted spot. Back-to-back losses to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday dropped them to fourth. Trying to chase them down is the fifth-placed Kings who just clobbered the defending champion Denver Nuggets, 135-106, on Friday.

The Kings bounced back in a big way by thumping the Nuggets. Before that, they were embarrassed by the Detroit Pistons 133-120 on Wednesday. Sacramento will need more of the same kind of performance they showed against Denver or risk getting blown out by the dangerous Thunder.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Thunder will host the Kings at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 3:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports OK and NBC Sports California are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and SacTown Sports 1140 AM to listen in to the action.

Moneyline: Kings (+140) vs. Thunder (-165)

Spread: Kings (+3.5) vs. Thunder (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Kings (o239.0 -110) vs. Thunder (u239.0 -110)

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

The Kings had a slow start against the Nuggets but recovered in time to overwhelm the defending champs. Denver was playing the second night of a back-to-back and didn’t have the legs to sustain its effort. Sacramento can’t afford another so-so opening versus the aggressive and fast Thunder.

Oklahoma, like the Nuggets before, is on the back end of two consecutive games but will be playing at home. The Thunder crowd will give them a boost as they try to break the Kings’ dominance over them this season.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

Mike Brown will have Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter open the game for the Kings.

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault will likely stick to his usual starting unit for the matchup against the Kings. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort are lining up for the tip-off.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 31.5, which is roughly the same as his season average of 31.1 PPG. “SGA” has been limited to 27.3 in four games this month and might find it tough to get over his points prop. Playing the second night of a back-to-back set might also hinder him from getting more than 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox has a 23.5 over/under points prop, which is much lower than his season average of 26.6 PPG. Over his last three games, “Swipa” hasn’t scored over 20 points. The former All-Star might be due to have a big scoring night after putting up only 15 points against the Nuggets on Friday. He could easily get past his points prop versus Oklahoma.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

The OKC Thunder are at home but they are struggling. They will also be playing the Sacramento Kings less than 24 hours after getting blown out by the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma could snap out of its slump but allow Sacramento to cover the spread.

The Kings and the Thunder combine to average 239.3 PPG, which is about the same as the over/under points total of 239.0. They could eke past the points prop in their rematch on Sunday.

