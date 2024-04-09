Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

After a short hiatus due to the NCAA championship game, the NBA is back with 11 games on the schedule, including the Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder. It's the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Kings looking to win the season series for the fourth straight year.

The Kings took the first two games of the season, which were both at home, on Nov. 10 and Dec. 14. The Thunder got one back on Feb. 11 at the Paycom Center. They will try to even the series and force a tie for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Tuesday's game is important for both teams. That's because the Kings are trying to avoid dropping down the standings, while the Thunder are looking to keep pace with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "I deleted all my social media" - Kings forward Domantas Sabonis spills beans on dodging negativity throughout the season

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder game is on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Kings (+105) vs Thunder (-123)

Spread: Kings +3 (-109) vs Thunder -3 (-114)

Total (O/U): Kings o227.5 (-116) vs Thunder u227.5 (-106)

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder preview

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a comfortable win over the Brooklyn Nets, but they remain No. 8 in the West. The Kings are ahead of the LA Lakers by 0.5 games, so they could drop to No. 9 if they don't perform well in their final four games of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West. The Thunder have been inconsistent in their last 10 games, winning five times.

Also Read: "If glazing was a person" - NBA fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder's postgame antics

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Sacramento Kings have three players on their injury report, including Keegan Murray, who is listed as questionable. If Murray gets cleared before the game, here's how Mike Brown could line up:

PG: De'Aaron Fox | SG: Keon Ellis | SF: Keegan Murray | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Domantas Sabonis

Brown uses an eight-man rotation that also consists of Trey Lyles, Davion Mitchell and Colby Jones.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder have two players on their injury report – Gordon Hayward (out) and Jalen Williams (questionable). If Willaims gets cleared before tip-off, the Thunder are likely using this starting five:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Josh Giddey | SF: Lu Dort | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Chet Holmgren

Coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use players like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 28.5 points. He has missed six of the past seven games due to a quad injury, so he will be on some kind of minutes restriction. Take the odds, and bet on SGA to score below 28.5 points.

De'Aaron Fox is favored to go under 28.5 points, which is higher than his season average. Fox has scored at least 29 points twice in his last five games. Don't take the risk. Play it safe by placing money on Fox to score below 28.5 points,

Also Read: Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis make history as first-ever trio to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are the slight favorites to beat the Sacramento Kings. The Thunder have been better this season, while the Kings in danger of falling into the No. 9 spot to end the regular season.

Oddsmakers predict the Thunder to get the win, the Kings to cover the spread and the total to go over 227.5 points.

Also Read: "It's mentality" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlights mental fortitude and waxes lyrical on LeBron James