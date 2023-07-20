Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces (July 20th, 2023) - preview, prediction, where to watch, and more

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm meet Thursday in WNBA action at the Climate Pledge Arena, as the Aces begin a three-game road trip.

Las Vegas is rolling with a 19-2 record and has the best record in the league. The Aces are 8-2 on the road and win by an average of 15.4 points.

On the other hand, the Storm have the worst record in the league at 4-16, and have lost seven straight games, playing poor basketball on both ends.

Prediction: Las Vegas will look to maintain its momentum heading into the regular-season finale and the postseason. The Aces have been unstoppable this season and won their final three games before the break by an average of 23 points.

Hence, we should expect an easy win for Las Vegas, which will bring it a step closer to the top spot in the standings. On the contrary, the Storm are just 2-9 at home this season and it would be a major upset if they avoid an eighth straight loss.

The Aces dominated the Storm by an average of 37 points in this season's first two meetings. Las Vegas posted a 105-64 road win in the season opener on May 20 and cruised to a 96-63 home victory on June 15.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV: FOX 13+, WNBA League Pass

Players to watch: A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Two of the WNBA’s best scorers face off when the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm.

Wilson leads the Aces in scoring and rebounding, posting 19.9 points (fifth-best in the league) and 9.3 rebounds per game. She has been tremendous since the start of the season and one of the main reasons for the Aces' impressive campaign.

On the contrary, Loyd leads the league in scoring with 25.7 points, along with 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists.

Jewell Loyd has thrived this season after Sue Bird's retirement and former league MVP Breanna Stewart leaving as a free agent.

"It all started in the offseason for me," Loyd said after the WNBA All-Star Game. "It was a different approach. I knew things would be different coming back to Seattle, so I prepared probably the hardest I've ever done physically and mentally. I'm just trying to stay as present as possible and not think too far ahead."

Las Vegas Aces in pursuit of a historic WNBA campaign

The Las Vegas Aces are still pursuing history in WNBA as they kick off a three-game road trip vs the Seattle Storm (July 20), Minnesota Lynx (July 22) and Chicago Sky (July 25).

Only two teams have had better 21-game starts than Las Vegas (19-2). Τhe 1998 Houston Comets and 2016 LA Sparks each started 20-1. Both of those teams lost their 22nd game.

"People think we've been playing together a long time now, but it's only been a couple of years," Wilson said. "Our mindset and goal of what we want with this franchise are the same."

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces lead the WNBA in both offense (94.0) and defense (78.6) in 2023. The 1998 Houston Comets are the only team to finish a season leading the league in both categories.

At the same time, Wilson (19.7), Jackie Young (19.1) and Kelsey Plum (19.1) are all averaging more than 19 points per game on the year. No team in WNBA history has ever had three players each average as many as 18 points during the regular season.

