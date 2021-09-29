Ranking the 5 most dominating Eastern Conference teams over the last 25 years in the NBA

The NBA is separated by two conferences - the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The perception is that the West is better than the East, and while that may be true of the last decade or so, a power shift is imminent, and the East is loading up. Over the last 25 years, the NBA has produced great talent in the East. Let's look back at those years and see which five NBA franchises have been the most dominant.

Five most dominant NBA franchises in the Eastern Conference

#5 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics, the 2008 NBA Champions

Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and rookie Rajan Rondo won the 2008 NBA title with little doubt they would. They were a hybrid of stifiling defense combined with clutch offensive play from everywhere on the floor. Doc Rivers' squad was one of those teams where it was obvious they'd win the title - they just had to do it. Though the Boston Celtics' big three won one title, they returned to the NBA Finals in 2010, and were a big reason LeBron James didn't have more NBA Finals appearances.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter 11 years ago today, the @celtics traded for @KevinGarnett5KG , marking the beginning of Boston's Big Three era. 11 years ago today, the @celtics traded for @KevinGarnett5KG, marking the beginning of Boston's Big Three era. https://t.co/kYsX3EfROJ

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and won the NBA title in 2016. That year, the Cavaliers fought back from 3-1 - the first NBA team to do so - vs. the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving's injury in 2015 might have cost the Cleveland Cavaliers their first title. Yet winning in '16 seemed more appropriate given Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were the last true dynastic NBA team.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



5 years ago, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in franchise history.



🎥 @NBATV “Believeland” ⚔️ 🏆5 years ago, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in franchise history. “Believeland” ⚔️ 🏆



5 years ago, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in franchise history.



🎥 @NBATV https://t.co/9m5BeaKeAo

