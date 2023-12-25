The best games to watch for NBA on Christmas Day 2023, ranked

NBA Christmas Day will see 10 teams in action, with the game between the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics stealing the spotlight. All competing clubs are considered powerhouses in the Eastern and Western Conferences, and we should expect some exciting contests tonight.

With that in mind, we rank the five games on 2023 Christmas Day, with the Lakers and Celtics game attracting the most attention.

Ranking the best NBA games to watch on Christmas Day 2023

#5 - Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks collide for the second time in 48 hours after the Bucks won Saturday's matchup 130-111. Milwaukee has won its last seven games and trails the top-seeded Celtics by just half a game (22-6 to 22-7).

The Knicks, on the other hand, are at 16-12 and are still dealing with ups and downs, accumulating five wins and five losses over their last 10 games.

#4 - Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers visit Miami to take on the Heat without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has been playing excellent and is a frontrunner to repeat as MVP and scoring champion. The Sixers have won eight of their last nine games and are third in the East with 20 wins and eight losses.

Meanwhile, the Heat are on a two-game winning streak but could be without star forward Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with a left calf strain. Miami wants to maintain a top-four push, being fifth at 17-12.

#3 - Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

This battle is expected to be intense, as the Golden State Warriors (15-14) have won their last five games and have finally managed to find some momentum. Meanwhile, the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, are on a four-game winning streak and have climbed to second in the West with 21 wins and 10 losses.

This matchup will also see the battle between two megastars in the NBA, as Stephen Curry will play reigning champion and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

#2 - Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns have built a rivalry over the past couple of seasons following some exciting playoff battles. Thus, we expect nothing but a tough matchup on Monday.

The Mavericks (17-12) have lost three of their last four, while the Suns have won only once over their last five games and have lost eight of their previous 11. They are at 14-14 and 11th in the West.

#1 - Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers

This is the biggest rivalry in the NBA, as the Celtics and the Lakers are tied for the most NBA championships with 17. Thus, both teams will do their best to win this game.

The Celtics have been playing great basketball and are on top of the NBA with 22 wins and six losses, whereas the Lakers have won only twice over their last six games and are at 16-14.