3 reasons why the 2021-22 NBA season is pivotal for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash

The legend of Steve Nash in NBA circles is one the Brooklyn Nets head coach should be grateful of. Despite having no NBA coaching experience, Steve Nash is now coaching one of the most explosive and intriguing teams in NBA history. The combination of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (when he suits up) is dominant on paper. As the Kyrie Irving drama continues, Steve Nash will be expected to have the Brooklyn Nets ready for what is surely to come - NBA fan and media scrutiny. As the NBA season opens with much anticipation, how will this season shape up for the former two-time MVP, Steve Nash?

Congratulations to Steve Nash for being named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. Being named to such an exclusive team will give the next generation of NBA fans a reason to search his name, and by extension, the peers he competed against. The two-time NBA MVP is now a legend attempting to take the Brooklyn Nets and their three legendary players - James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant - to the NBA championship. With so many challenges in the way of that goal, Steve Nash will be scrutinized accordingly in 2021-22.

I've spoken to Steve Nash on occasion outside of NBA circles, and everything fans may think about his demeanor is true. He is a laid-back, unassumming NBA legend who considers himself not that important in the grand scheme. Yet, Nash is now directed to show NBA fans across the world that he can be an NBA head coach of a heavily discussed team of NBA icons. That's a lot of responsibility, because the spotlight will shine bright on the Brooklyn Nets franchise like never before. Many have discussed Steve Nash and some wonder aloud that he isn't deserving of his current position as Brooklyn Nets head coach. That is all water under the bridge, and now that he is the Brooklyn Nets head coach in his second year, why is this season so pivotal?

Wu-Tang Is For The Children @WUTangKids Steve Nash is done with Kyrie:"I've pretty much said everything I have to say about it. If something changes, we can talk about." Steve Nash is done with Kyrie:"I've pretty much said everything I have to say about it. If something changes, we can talk about." https://t.co/ZGeBj7PbP0

#3 Finding the structure to win without Kyrie Irving

As heard above, Steve Nash is done talking about Kyrie Irving and is focused on the Brooklyn Nets players who will be on the floor. His assistant coaches are as follows: former Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn (Kansas), David Vanterpool (St. Bonaventure), Brian Keefe (UNLV), Adam Harrington (Auburn), Amar'e Stoudemire (Cypress Creek High School), Royal Ivey (Texas), Tiago Splitter (Brasil), Ryan Forehan-Kelly (California) and Jordan Ott (Penn State). Jacque Vaughn will be the defensive coordinator and most important assistant coach given the explosiveness of the offense and how teams will counter offensively. With Kyrie Irving out for the foreseeable future, Steve Nash has to come up with an offensive scheme that will lessen the pressure on James Harden and Kevin Durant. The dynamic duo will have to play more defense, yet how will they keep up the scoring pace that they expect to be posting 30 points a game each over 83 Brooklyn Nets games and the NBA playoffs?

#2 Proving he can manage through the drama

The criticism of Steve Nash's hiring as Brooklyn Nets head coach was based off a lack of coaching experience of any kind. As a consultant for the Golden State Warriors, Steve Nash gained the trust of Kevin Durant, and that ultimately is how he landed the position of Brooklyn Nets head coach. Now that he is firmly thrown under fire in the midst of Kyrie Irving's uncertainty, how Steve Nash manages that uncertainty is a major key to the Brooklyn Nets' season. How will he respond to all the Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons trade talks that will be ubiquitous? The story lines that will materialize out of nowhere. There will be fan and media criticism if the Brooklyn Nets have valleys to go along with the peaks that will surely exist. The overall attention the Brooklyn Nets will receive and how he reacts will all fall on Steve Nash's chest.

#1 Steve Nash has to win now, and most definitely win in the postseason

The Brooklyn Nets finished 48-24 - which was one game under the Philadelphia 76ers for best in the Eastern Conference and two games better than the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. With the Brooklyn Nets losing Kyrie Irving and potentially 25-30 points of scoring per night is a roadblock Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets have to master if winning it all is truly an NBA goal. What adjustments will he make when teams focus strictly on Durant and Harden? How will the Brooklyn Nets overcome a defensive deficiency down low when they face the Philadelphia 76ers and other teams in the East with a formidable low post presence? When the NBA season ends, will Steve Nash have the Brooklyn Nets ready for the real test of validating an NBA roster expected to win it all? The Eastern Conference is decidedly better, so Steve Nash will be tested to show the Brooklyn Nets are more than their talented starters and offensive firepower. The clock is ticking on Steve Nash, and time for you and the Brooklyn Nets to show and prove this roster can win it all.

