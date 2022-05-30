3 reasons why Miami Heat could prove to be a difficult matchup for Golden State Warriors in the finals | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat are just one win away from making their second NBA Finals in three years. The best part? The last game of the series against the Boston Celtics will be played in Miami. The Heat were 29-12 at home during the regular season, which was the best home record in the East.

Even though they have been blown out by the Celtics in a few games, the Heat can still surprise the basketball world.

A win would allow them to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals and give them a chance to beat the heavily favored Golden State Warriors. After all, they have been one of the best teams in the league and they have shown they can beat anyone.

The Miami Heat have a deep roster

The Miami Heat have one of the deepest rosters in the entire league. They have at least 10 players who can be amazing contributors in the playoffs, which will give them a huge advantage over the Warriors.

Furthermore, Tyler Herro has been the best bench player in the NBA this season.

Tyler Herro is the best bench player in the NBA and a big reason why they are so dangerous.

From Jimmy Butler to Dewayne Dedmon, the Heat have more than it takes to keep the pressure on the Warriors for 48 minutes.

This is all without Markieff Morris, who has appeared in only one game this postseason. If Erik Spoelstra puts him back in the rotation, the Heat bench will be seemingly endless!

They are amazing on both ends of the floor

The Miami Heat led the league in 3-point shooting during the regular season. They shot 37.9% from long range and, in certain games, it felt like everyone on the roster could make shots from beyond the arc.

Stephen Strom @SStrom_ The Max Strus smile at the end represents all of us watching that shot go in. The Max Strus smile at the end represents all of us watching that shot go in. https://t.co/qVXTDWhv4Z

Max Strus, who had a breakout season for the Heat, shot 41.0% from long range. Herro, Victor Oladipo and Duncan Robinson were also great, while P.J. Tucker had the best shooting season of his career.

Besides their firepower, the Miami Heat ranked fifth in the NBA in defensive rating and in opponent field goal percentage. They were also tied for the first spot in opponent 3-point percentage.

Bam Adebayo is an incredible defender and Butler is one of the toughest players on the perimeter. Everyone else on the team plays hard and there is no doubt they will be a difficult matchup for the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler

Butler has established himself as one of the best postseason performers and his 47-point game against the Celtics was astonishing. This was his fourth 40-point game in the playoffs and we can expect at least one more such game if the Heat advance to the NBA Finals.

NBA @NBA



Kyle Lowry: 18 PTS, 10 AST, 4 3PM

Max Strus: 13 PTS (11 in 2nd half) Jimmy Butler's Game 6 masterpiece, highlighted by a postseason career-high 47 points, helps the @MiamiHEAT force Game 7 on Sunday at 8:30pm/et on ESPN!Kyle Lowry: 18 PTS, 10 AST, 4 3PMMax Strus: 13 PTS (11 in 2nd half) Jimmy Butler's Game 6 masterpiece, highlighted by a postseason career-high 47 points, helps the @MiamiHEAT force Game 7 on Sunday at 8:30pm/et on ESPN!Kyle Lowry: 18 PTS, 10 AST, 4 3PMMax Strus: 13 PTS (11 in 2nd half) https://t.co/TDARhvxqM4

During his first trip to the NBA Finals, back in 2020, Butler led the Heat in scoring with 26.2 points per game on 55.2% shooting. He helped Miami win two games against the Los Angeles Lakers, who were clear favorites.

Butler loves the challenge and, even though he is still injured, we can expect more amazing games from him.

