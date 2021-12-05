Listing the top 3 NBA teams that went undefeated for an entire month

NBA teams face competition nightly that could change an entire season. Teams from top to bottom are talented enough to win against any team in the NBA whenever and however. When a team is able to go an entire month without losing a single game, something historical happens. In NBA history, 18 teams have accomplished the feat. And with all the craziness of the season as the NBA season wears on, don't be surprised if another streak is historically documented.

The NBA rollercoaster

When seasons begin, there is anticipation and excitement for fans to finally get the chance to see their favorite team reload for a new season. Roster upheaval and NBA-wide transactions change how the game is viewed depending on which superstar goes where. Shifts in conferences happen, and the league sheds its skin from the season before. With so much dramatic movement and non-movement, the 2021-22 NBA season will be one of surprise and uncertainty.

So far, the NBA has had a few teams reel off long winning streaks and fans buzz about analyzing teams that are able to win multiple games in a row. It adds to the pageantry of the game and develops a sense of confidence throughout the fanbase.

What it takes to win multiple games in a row in the NBA

As skilled as NBA players are, it takes a lot of luck to win for an entire month. If a winning team is home and waiting for a team coming off a back-to-back road set, the team with the winning streak has a distinct advantage of continuing their run versus a weary team just wanting to return to their home city. The home fans will of course want the streak to continue, and the energy they bring to the arena permeates through the team when they come out for shoot around pregame. The building is electric, fans are psyched to be in attendance, the ushers have a pep in their step and the waitresses serving fans in their seats have broader smiles. This is home court advantage and shows how simple energy can propel teams to win in games they may have lost otherwise. So which teams have won for an entire month? Let's check out the top 3 NBA teams that have gone a whole month without tasting defeat.

#3 January 2015: The Atlanta Hawks go an NBA record 17-0

The Atlanta Hawks won 60 games that season (Photo Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

No NBA team had ever gone 17-0 (19 straight total) for an entire month before the Atlanta Hawks made history in doing so in January of 2015. The Hawks were so good that year, they had a run of winning 33 of 35 games. For that month, the entire Atlanta starting five of Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, DeMarre Carroll, Paul Millsap, and Al Horford were named NBA Players of the Month, and Carroll was the only member of the starting five not to make the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Atlanta was swept by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

#2 November 2021: Phoenix Suns go 16-0

Chris Paul is an early season MVP candidate because of the streak

The defending Western Conference champions are the only team comparable to the resurgent Golden State Warriors early on. Before losing Friday night in San Francisco vs. the Dubs, the Suns' record 18-game winning streak was named "No Loss November" by Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns are a galvanized unit from top to bottom. Whether it's the consummate leadership of Chris Paul, or the youthful fearlessness of Cameron Johnson, do not be surprised if the Phoenix Suns are back in the NBA Finals.

PBA insider 🏀 @PBAinsider

18 straight wins for the @Suns (longest winning streak in franchise history). Would probably be smart for them to lock up center @DeandreAyton before he hits restricted free agency and feelings get hurt. 18 straight wins for the @Suns (longest winning streak in franchise history). Would probably be smart for them to lock up center @DeandreAyton before he hits restricted free agency and feelings get hurt. https://t.co/OSjZgbjBV2

#1 November 2015: Golden State Warriors go 16-0

Golden State went on to win an NBA record 73 games in 2015-16

One of the great things to witness in the recent NBA was the dominance of the Golden State Warriors during the 2015-16 season. Everything appeared to click as it seemed like every Steph Curry and Klay Thompson shot splashed through the net. The Warriors were looking like the best team to ever play in the NBA. Golden State began the season as winners of 24 straight games, and it was a foregone conclusion that they would represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. We all know what transpired that season, and though the Golden State Warriors could not complete their mission as one of the greatest teams of all time, fans throughout the NBA were excited to see a team dominate at such a frenetic pace and with so much jump-shooting precision.

The Warriors outscored their opponents by 15.6 points during the month and spent more minutes being ahead of teams by 15 points (167), than trailing (149). They were simply spectacular the entire season until it mattered most. Nevertheless, the Warriors had a historic year that season, and NBA fans won't soon forget.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra