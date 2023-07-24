"This b**ch is lying"- DJ Akademiks puts a $100,000 bet that Moriah Mills is trying to extort money from Zion Williamson

Moriah Mills alleged last month that Zion Williamson had been paying her $107,000 monthly. The former adult film actress admitted she was furious as she could potentially lose that after Williamson fathered a child with girlfriend Ahkeema.

YouTuber DJ Akademiks, however, isn’t buying Mills’ accusations. Here’s what he had to say on Vlad TV:

“I think he [Williamson] cut her [Mills] months ago. I think all this s**t is old! … He’s not gonna come out and say anything. The team’s [Pelicans] telling him, ‘Shut up, lay low.’ He can’t come out and say, ‘This b**ch is lying! He just can’t come out and say, ‘She’s lying.’

“He hasn’t dealt with her in a long time. This was her moment to get fame. … I’d bet a $100k that they weren’t continually f***ing or dealing with each other till that thing [gender reveal] came online.

Moriah Mills went on a rampage hours after Zion Williamson and Ahkeema posted a gender reveal video of their kid. Mills blasted Williamson’s girlfriend for trying to trap the basketball superstar while also hinting that she could be pregnant as well.

The Only Fans model didn’t just stop there. She exposed alleged messages from the two-time NBA All-Star asking her to stay with him in New Orleans. One of those messages in question featured Williamson asking her how much money he had to send her monthly.

Last month, Moriah Mills posted on Twitter (via Sportsville):

“Thanks for the gifts you gave me me last week @Zionwilliamson not sure why you wanted to make me upset again it’s all good. You have responsibilities now!!! You would be mad too if you [$]107 monthly allowance may have to be cut because of a trap baby! And no I’m not posting all the receipts of this.”

Moriah Mills revealed why Zion Williamson was allegedly sending her money monthly

After numerous jaw-dropping accusations, Moriah Mills dropped probably the most controversial claim out of the bunch. She had this to say on TikTok as her Twitter account is currently banned (via Brady):

“Every time I come into the internet, people are bashing me because of this man [Williamson]. He said he’s gonna send me $62000. I have yet to receive that since June.

“He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this. I did not want to come to this because he has so many endorsements but Zion Williamson is a woman-beater. And the reason he was paying me off is so I won’t come to the world and tell everybody."

Zion Williamson hasn’t publicly addressed the whole Moriah Mills issue. He is reportedly just trying to get his body right heading into next season.

People who have become familiar with the situation, will not be surprised if Williamson keeps mum while Mills continues her rampage.

