"To great health throughout this journey ahead!" - LeBron James wishes Cleveland Browns good luck for 2022/23 NFL season

It's no secret that LeBron James supports the Cleveland Browns. If there was any doubt about it, King James has put that to rest by supporting the NFL team. Just before the Browns' 2022-23 season got underway, James tweeted:

"HERE WE GO!!!!! Best of luck Gang all season long. To great health throughout this journey ahead!"

James' tweet about the Cleveland Browns came just before the NFL team played their first game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, close to Cleveland, LeBron has frequently supported the Browns.

LeBron James will play his 20th NBA season with the LA Lakers

With the 2022-23 NBA season beginning in about five weeks, LeBron James hopes his LA Lakers will improve this season. The Lakers missed the 2022 play-in tournament after finishing with a 33-49 record last season.

The Lakers' 2021-22 regular season showing was the worst regular season record of LeBron's 19-year career in the league. Despite the presence of other superstars such as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers' record was worse than the 37-45 record from 2018-19.

Things may not improve this season. There is still talk about Westbrook getting traded. On a recent episode of the "Lowe Post" podcast, ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne said:

"Russ is very open to a trade. He hasn't asked for a trade. I've been assured of that. But he's open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old."

Then there is the matter of the Lakers having acquired Patrick Beverley. Beverley, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, has had a contentious history with Westbrook dating back to almost a decade. The Lakers will need Beverley and Westbrook to figure out how to coexist.

LeBron James doesn't need this chaos around him. He is now a four-time NBA champion in his 20th NBA season. Barring injury or significant performance dip, he should overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

