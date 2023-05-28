Top 10 richest players in NBA history

The list of the richest players in NBA history mostly includes athletes who've earned a lot of money from their contracts in the league. However, there are a few exceptions.

Nearly every NBA player retires after making at least a few million dollars. Unfortunately, many players struggle with managing their money when they stop receiving millions.

Here is a list of the 10 richest players in NBA history as of May 2023. The list is based on their current net worth, which was evaluated by Celebrity Net Worth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - David Robinson

Robinson is one of the richest players in NBA history

David Robinson made approximately $119 million from his NBA contracts. Since retiring, he launched two private equity funds, which have become very profitable. His business portfolio includes many hotels and office buildings in the United States.

You may be interested in reading: Top 10 oldest players in NBA history

Net worth: $200 million

#9 - Grant Hill

Grant Hill is another player whose net worth is very high

Grant Hill spent 18 years in the NBA, earning $142.8 million from his contracts. After retiring, Hill invested in NBA's Africa business, estimated at $1 billion. He is a minority shareholder in the Atlanta Hawks.

Net worth: $250 million

#8 - Kevin Durant

Durant is active, yet one of the richest players in NBA history

Despite being an active player, Kevin Durant has managed to become one of the 10 richest players in NBA history. With $307.4 million in career earnings and a lifetime deal with Nike, Durant is set for life.

Net worth: $300 million

#7 - Hakeem Olajuwon

Olajuwon's investments have made him one of the richest players in NBA history

Many basketball fans are familiar with Hakeem Olajuwon's impressive basketball career. However, a lot of them don't know that the Houston Rockets legend has become a real estate mogul. Olajuwon made around $110.3 million from his contracts, yet his current net worth is nearly three times higher.

Net worth: $300 million

#6 - Shaquille O'Neal

O'Neal is another former center who's become a successful businessman

Like Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant centers of all time. He made approximately $292.2 million from his contracts but has reinvested his earnings in various business ventures, becoming one of the richest players in NBA history.

Net worth: $400 million

#5 - Vinnie Johnson

Vinnie Johnson is not exactly a household name for many NBA fans. He spent 13 years in the league, averaging 12.0 points mostly off the bench. However, Johnson founded The Piston Group after his retirement, skyrocketing his net worth.

Net worth: $500 million

#4 - Junior Bridgeman

Junior Bridgeman is another player who wasn't very popular. However, the 6-5 swingman invested some of the money he made as a player into Wendy's fast food restaurant franchise, drastically increasing his wealth.

Net worth: $600 million

#3 - Magic Johnson

Magic has become one of the most successful businessmen

Besides being one of the best point guards ever, Magic Johnson is also one of the richest players in NBA history. He only made $39.3 million from his contracts, but his numerous business ventures have mostly been profitable.

Net worth: $620 million

#2 - LeBron James

LeBron James recently joined the billionaire club

LeBron James is another active player who's among the richest players in NBA history. The LA Lakers superstar has become the only active player to become a billionaire, which is very impressive.

Net worth: $1 billion

#1 - Michael Jordan

Jordan is the richest NBA player of all time

Michael Jordan isn't only the greatest basketball player of all time, but also the richest. Considering how competitive he is, it's no surprise that the Chicago Bulls legend takes the top spot on this list as well.

You may be interested in reading: 10 youngest NBA Players ever drafted in history

Net worth: $2.2 billion

Poll : 0 votes