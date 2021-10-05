Top 10 slashers in the NBA right now ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA is in constant flux. A trend here, and a fan-friendly trend there, and the NBA adapts to suit the current generation. The evolution of the NBA slasher is simply another nuance augmenting the game before the not too distant future changes the game again. There are obvious slashers missing from this list, and that's certainly no disrespect to those that should be mentioned in the comment section. I went more with the versatility, for an NBA player with multiple seven-foot slashers is a great one indeed.

Shouts to Elgin Baylor and Julius Erving elevating what a slasher could be.

Without further ado, let's get to it. Here are the top 10 slashers ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#10 Ben Simmons

Surprised to see Ben Simmons here? You shouldn't be

For all the criticism of a lack of outside games, what Ben Simmons does best on the floor is get to the basket. At 6'10" and 240 pounds, Ben Simmons has an advantage over most defenders looking to overpower him on the way to the rim. He is a prototype of athleticism and skill packaged in a power forward frame. The question for Ben Simmons is, will he ever grace the NBA floor before NBA fans forget that yes, he too would be great? The adversity as social media scorches his name, it could be the darkside Ben Simmons needs to dominate the NBA - as he should. Slashing left, and slashing right before the flight eye level to the rim. An almost perfect mix of size, speed, strength, ball handling and agility shouldn't be something the NBA has to miss, yet the game will go on, and other generational slashers wow the game.

#9 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is too big, too skilled and too strong not to get to the cup at will

Are you serious? A 6'7" 284 pound 21 year old hulking tank with tremendous athleticism and unknown in full skill will have the rock at the top of the key, and stare at the basket downhill as defenders move out of the way or get crushed? Zion Williamson is the reason for so many busted lips on the asphalt from unaware defenders ill prepared for a power move after receiving a great pass, snatching a high point rebound or gliding magnificently with powerful precision to a rim about to scream.

He is also an anamoly of physical deception. Big men aren't supposed to be able to move like this. Big men like Zion Williamson should have their backs to the basket and about to flush another one after pivoting quickly scant nanoseconds from receiving an interior pass. Not in this current dimension.

Prepare to witness many rim attacks from the free throw line extended and even further from the basket. Who will stop this basketball behemoth from tearing down the rim on a drive originating at the top of the key? That's a serious question.

#8 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is cool with it; a change of pace slasher

Another dynamic phenom of youthful wonderment is Luka Doncic. The moves just move you. The 6'7" 230 pound 22 year old playmaker is also an evolution of sorts. He was battling men when so many were happy to hit puberty, and to garner so much international attention at such a young age just shows how much of a ringer Luka Doncic is. He powers his way to the rim with either side brillance, and the prowess of the defender is immaterial. Luka Doncic will bulldog you and put you through the rim before you realize what's going on. We've all seen crafty players along the way of basketball love, and Luka Doncic, the Slovenian slasher of current might, will also help redefine what a slasher should resemble.

#7 Paul George

Paul George is one of the more skilled drivers in the NBA

Paul George is a 6'8" 220 pound lean mass of chill momentum and classic basketball exceptionalism. His skills are a gift reserved for the elite few fortunate to arrive on this Earth as hoops globally thrive. His ups and career downs notwithstanding, there is no other more skilled athlete in the game in full use of his abilities as Paul George. Deftly fluid in such a way that fans watching Paul George are able to see in his example just how unguardable a top NBA player is one-on-one. If his jumper is falling like the water it is off secondary breaks? The next meme with your favorite player getting dunked is about to go viral.

#6 Jimmy Butler

Donovan Mitchell looks for help as Jimmy Butler drives to the rack

Jimmy Butler slashes to the cup another way. He mixes hesitation drives with resilient ambition to win the moment. Defenders don't know if he will pull up in and around the lane because of his outstanding mid-range game, or reverse spin at the rim for two. Jimmy Butler's NBA will might be overstated, yet it is an NBA constant: a Jimmy Butler definition. You will not outwork him in front of him. Butler driving to the basket is a journey into why he is one of the best in the game without being called the best in the game. Battle-tested teammates are present this season, so watch for the many Jimmy Butler slashing NBA highlights you wouldn't believe you just saw.

