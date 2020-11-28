A group of brothers playing in the NBA is a big accomplishment for any family and a great example of good genes and hard work. Brothers playing together in the NBA has been a common site ever from the inception of the league, and the trend remains. In this article, we will take a look at five sets of brothers playing in the NBA right now.

Top 5 brother combos in the NBA right now

LaMelo Ball was the third pick of the NBA Draft 2020 and will play for the Charlotte Hornets. Alongside his brother Lonzo (New Orleans Pelicans), they will form another combo of brothers in the NBA. In fact, Lonzo and LaMelo became the first pair of brothers to be picked inside the Top 5 of the NBA Draft.

The three Ball brothers are affiliated with an NBA franchise.



How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/T5pPpHwjrH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 19, 2020

We have seen several groups of brothers playing in the NBA in recent years. In this article, we will take a look at the five most notable sets of brothers for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The rank will not consider if one of the brothers will be a future member of the Hall of Fame. If out of a group of three brothers, only one is playing regularly, a set with two players consistently on the court will be ranked higher.

So without further ado, let us start.

#5 Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas Antetokounpo

The Antetokounmpo brothers.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player and is making a case to become the best player in the league in the upcoming years. Giannis is already a two-time MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

Giannis is becoming an easy choice for the basketball Hall of Fame at just 25 years of age. Thanasis, the oldest of the three, played two games for the New York Knicks in the 2015-16 NBA season.

After three years at the NBA, he signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He played 20 games last year.

Kostas, the youngest of the three, made his NBA debut in 2019 with the Dallas Mavericks. He then played for the LA Lakers last year and was a member of the championship-winning team in the Orlando bubble.

Kostas Antetokounmpo has signed a two-way contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

There are 29 games of NBA experience between Thanasis and Kostas.

#4 Marcus and Markieff Morris

The Morris Twins during their time at Phoenix.

Marcus and Markieff Morris have had solid NBA careers.

The Morris twins came into the league together in 2011, with Markieff selected with the 13th pick of the NBA Draft and his brother in 14th.

They played together for the Phoenix Suns between 2013 and 2015 and earned a reputation of being good role players.

Marcus averages 12 points and five rebounds in his career, while Markieff averages 11 points and five rebounds.

Markieff won an NBA championship last season with the LA Lakers, while Marcus is a member of the LA Clippers. Both are valuable pieces of both the LA teams.

Both have played over 600 games in their careers and have started more than 340 games each. Moreover, both have played in 45 games in the NBA Playoffs.