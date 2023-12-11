Reigning NBA MVP and scoring champion Joel Embiid has his sights set on defending the individual awards he claimed last year and helping the Philadelphia 76ers have a deep playoff run. Thus, it doesn't come as a surprise that he has been a frontrunner to repeat as scoring champion.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five candidates who could claim the scoring champion award in the 2023-24 season.

Top 5 candidates to win 2023-24 NBA scoring title feat. Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic

#5 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 30.5 ppg

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder

The megastar of the OKC Thunder continues to play at an All-Star level and has been the main reason for the franchise's impressive start early in the season.

SGA averages 30.5 ppg on 54.4% shooting from the field, including 34.8% from the 3-point line. He also averages 5.6 rpg and 6.2 apg for an OKC team that is second in the West with a 14-7 record.

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo - 30.5 ppg

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way for a Milwaukee Bucks team that aims at nothing but claiming the NBA championship for a second time in four years.

Amid building chemistry with Damian Lillard, the Greek Freak has posted averages of 30.5 ppg on 61.4% from the field, along with 10.6 rpg and 5.0 apg. The Bucks are third in the East with 15 wins and seven losses.

#3 - Kevin Durant - 31.0 ppg

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

The superstar of the Phoenix Suns is playing at an elite level in his first full season with the franchise. Amid the Suns' injury woes, Durant has been putting up impressive numbers with averages of 31.0 ppg, on a stellar 50.0% shooting from beyond the arc.

However, Phoenix continues to struggle with 12 wins and 10 losses and is currently on a two-game losing skid.

#2 - Luka Doncic - 31.9 ppg

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The megastar of the Dallas Mavericks is averaging 31.9 ppg in 20 games this season. He has shot 48.8% from the field, including 38.2% from beyond the arc. He is also close to averaging a triple-double with 8.4 rpg and 8.7 apg. Dallas is third in the West with a 13-8 record.

#1 - Joel Embiid - 33.3 ppg

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

The reigning NBA MVP and scoring champion is frontrunner to claim the award again. The reason is that he averages a league-best 33.3 ppg, while Doncic, who is second, averages 31.9 ppg. Embiid also averages 11.5 rpg and 6.4 apg, while shooting 51.0% from the field.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are fourth in the East with a 14-7 record, trailing the top-seeded Boston Celtics by two games (16-5).