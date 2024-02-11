If the 2024 NBA playoffs were to start today, only a few teams could legitimately make a case for winning the 2023–24 NBA title. One of the reasons why the championship potential of teams in the league has changed is because of trades done before the deadline.

The New York Knicks were active before the trade deadline and added some crucial pieces to raise their championship hopes. Given how dense the competition has gotten in both conferences, there is not one single clear-cut favorite to win the title this year.

With that in mind, here are the top five teams in the league that have a legitimate chance to win the 2023–24 NBA championship.

Top 5 championship contenders if 2024 NBA playoffs started today

#5 New York Knicks

The NBA is different when the New York Knicks are valid and this season they are. The Knicks were one of the most active teams in the league at the 2024 NAB trade deadline. They made their intentions clear when they traded for OG Anunoby in return for RJ Barrett.

Right before the trade deadline ended, the Knicks made arguably the biggest trade of the season. They acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. While the acquisition of Burks can fuel their second unit, Bogdanovic is a certified scorer, both inside and outside the arc.

With Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Bogdanovic, and Anunoby, it is difficult to count them out against the league's top teams. They are ranked ninth offensively and seventh defensively. With the addition done before the trade deadline, their offensive ratings will skyrocket.

#4 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are the defending champions and have the reigning Finals MVP on their roster. One of the biggest reasons that they have a legitimate chance to win the title this season is Nikola Jokic. The Serbian star, despite his lack of athleticism, has made the game so much easier for players around him.

They are not among the top teams either in terms of defense or offense. They are ranked 13th in the defensive ratings and 10th in the offensive ratings in the league. However, when it comes to the postseason, the Nuggets do know how to push the right buttons.

Moreover, they are among the top teams when it comes to bench scoring, an advantage they can use against other teams. However, given how the Western Conference has changed this season, it wouldn’t be easy for them.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks

One of the concerns that the Milwaukee Bucks had at the beginning of the season was their defense. However, the front office quickly tried to turn things around when they fired their coach, Adrian Griffin and replaced him with defensive-minded veteran coach Doc Rivers.

One of the first impacts that the Bucks saw under Rivers was their defense. The average score of their opponents went from over 120 points to under 118. With the Bucks playing more games, their defense is only going to improve.

Moreover, perhaps their last push toward solidifying their defense was the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Beverley is a pest on defense and his energy is contagious. Given the fact that they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Finals MVP, and Damian Lillard, a certified assassin in the playoffs, things are looking bright for the Bucks.

#2 LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have one of the best rosters with the most playoff experience. The number of superstar players that the Clippers have on their roster hasn’t been fully capitalized on yet. As they have been moving forward, their true potential has been giving flashes of what they are as the season progresses.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, all superstar players, share a total of 521 playoff games. Their chance of winning a playoff series is higher than that of any other team

They are ranked third in the offensive ratings and 12th in the defensive ratings. On top of that, it is the Clippers' bench, which can come in handy come playoff time. Their bench is ranked fifth in the league in offensive rating.

#1 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the most balanced team in the league right now. They lead the league in terms of wins. They are ranked third in defensive rantings and second in offensive rantings. The Celtics have continued to remain the top team in the league since the beginning of the 2023–24 season. Moreover, they traded for Xavier Tillman, a defensive-minded player.

It is not only the starting lineup of the Celtics that is lethal, but their bench is also one of the best in the league. Their bench is ranked 10th in the defensive ratings and sixth in the defensive ratings.

With players like Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday, there is only a little that could stop the Celtics this season.

