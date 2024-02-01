The 2024 NBA MVP race had a clear frontrunner in reigning MVP Joel Embiid, but it appears that things will change moving forward, as Embiid sustained a knee injury during Tuesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors (119-107). The NBA superstar has missed 12 games so far.

The Sixers superstar will have an MRI and he is expected to miss time, as the franchise wants to be cautious. Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said that the injury was not related to the one that Embiid was recently dealing with.

Thus, the reigning NBA MVP is on the brink of becoming ineligible for the award, based on the updated Player Participation Policy. A player has to appear in 65 or more games to become eligible for the major individiual awards.

If Embiid misses another six games, he will become ineligible, as he will surpass the 17-game threshold. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five top contenders for the MVP award, after the Sixers superstar's odds dropped from +200 to +2500.

Top 5 contenders for 2024 NBA MVP after Joel Embiid's odds drop from +200 to +2500

#5 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Thunder

The superstar of the OKC Thunder has been playing at an elite level since the start of the season. He is the main reason for the Thunder's impressive run so far, as OKC is second in the West with 33 wins and 15 losses.

SGA, who became a two-time All-Star last week, has averages of 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 47 games.

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks

The two-time NBA MVP and 2021 Finals MVP is having another stellar season despite the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles as of late. Antetokounmpo is on the 2024 NBA MVP race with averages of 30.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 46 appearances.

#3 - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have the best record in the league with 37 wins and 11 losses. They are frontrunners to finish on top of the East, as they continue to play consistent basketball on both ends.

Tatum has appeared in 45 games with the Celtics and has averages of 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He has emerged as a top candidate for the 2024 NBA MVP award.

#2 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks

The superstar of the Dallas Mavericks is having another MVP-caliber season and if Embiid becomes ineligible, he will emerge as a frontrunner to claim the award. Doncic has averages of 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists. He has missed eight of the 48 games that Dallas has played this season.

#1 - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

The two-time MVP and reigning champion and Finals MVP with the Denver Nuggets is flirting with a triple-double, with averages of 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He has appeared in 47 of the Nuggets' 49 games and is a frontrunner to win the 2024 NBA MVP award.

