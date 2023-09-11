Top 5 landing spots for Cam Payne

Cam Payne has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs and is now ready to join a contending team heading into the start of the 2023/24 season.

Payne joined the Spurs along with a 2025 second-round pick while the Suns got a 2024 second-round pick (protected).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix GM, James Jones, recently explained why the Suns made that move after the acquisition of superstar guard Bradley Beal.

"(The Payne trade) was a part of a series of transactions that we made that we thought would give us roster balance and flexibility. Cam was tremendous for us for the last three years, but we have changed the identity of our team. When you look at the types of players that we have on the floor, they have size, defensive versatility, length," Jones said.

He added,

"When we thought about that position, you’re talking about (Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal) having the ball in their hands and being high usage. We needed a different type of guard and I think we have that. But at the same time, we’re open to continuing to try to figure out how to add those same traits, defensive versatility, at our guard position."

Now a free agent, Cam Payne is hopeful he will join as a contender as he is still chasing his first NBA championship after a trip to the Finals in 2021.

Let's look at the five teams that can land Payne.

#5 - Boston Celtics

After the departure of Marcus Smart as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Boston Celtics had no desire to find a replacement for him.

They expect Derrick White and Malcolm Bogdon to cover the point guard position, with Jaylen Brown as the shooting guard. However, Cam could fit well here, as a backup point guard, with Brogdon moving to "2" alongside Brown.

#4 - Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks continue to lack a top point guard behind All-Star guard Trae Young. They are deep in the shooting guard position with Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, and Wesley Matthews, but there is no backup for Young.

Thus, Payne's addition would bolster their backcourt line, as Atlanta aims to become a contender in the East.

#3 - Brooklyn Nets

Like the Hawks, the Brooklyn Nets have a plethora of shooting guards including Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas, but their only elite point guard is Spencer Dinwiddie. Thus, adding Cam as a backup point guard would be a decent move for Brooklyn in their effort to maintain a contending status in the East.

#2 - Utah Jazz

With only two elite guards in Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, it would make sense for the Jazz to make a move for Payne. The Jazz are packed in the forward and frontcourt positions, but they will need to bolster their backcourt line if they want to challenge for a playoff spot in the West.

#1 - Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions Denver Nuggets will need all hands on deck as they start a title-defending season. With Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Reggie Jackson headlining the backcourt line, another versatile guard, like Payne, would complete their roster in the best way possible.

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

Cam averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 48 games with Phoenix last season. He is on an expiring contract, worth $6,5 million.

Now with Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the lineup, the Suns aim at nothing but the championship this year.