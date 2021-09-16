Top 5 NBA players aged 20 or under entering the 2020-21 season

The NBA has had some of the best youngsters play in the league over the past few years. Sensations like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have all made a big name for themselves in the NBA. Their age has not stopped them from becoming superstars for their franchises.

Several other players have been touted to do the same for their teams in the coming season. In today's article, we list the top five players to watch out for in the 2021-22 season. The names of rookies drafted this year are not mentioned in the list, as they are yet to be tried and tested in the NBA.

Top five NBA players aged 20 or under, playing in the 2020-21 season

#5 Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart was drafted 16th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020. He was then part of a trade that saw him, Trevor Ariza and a future first-round pick go to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Robert Covington. Stewart was later once again part of a trade that saw him move to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Christian Wood. '

In his first whole NBA season at the Motor City, Stewart was exceptional. He played 68 games for the Pistons and averaged 7.8 PPG at a 55.3% shooting from the field. The power forward also averaged 1.3 BPG throughout the NBA season. Although the Pistons finished 15th in the East, Isaiah's performance in the rookie season definitely gave the fans hope of a sensational player for the future.

His brilliance on the court helped him get into the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Isaiah will be hoping to continue his brilliance in his sophomore year and possibly help the Pistons get back into the playoffs.

#4 Talen Horton - Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker is the only youngster on the list to have already won a championship. His terrific abilities on the court have impressed many Lakers fans. After a stellar pre-season, THT got to play in 65 regular-season games last year. He averaged 9.0 PPG on 45.8% shooting from the field.

His most impressive game last season came against the Utah Jazz. Horton-Tucker scored 24 points in the 28 minutes he played while shooting 61.5% from the field. The recruitment of players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo means the youngster may miss out on some playing time. However, the kind of experience he will get playing aside some of the greatest players in the game will definitely help him transcend his game to the next level.

