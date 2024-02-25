Top 5 NBA players with most wins at age 25 ft. Kobe Bryant & more

The future of the NBA is in good hands, even though LeBron James has few years left in his career. From Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic to Anthony Edwards, the league has a bunch of players who could carry the torch left by greats like James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Tatum, the Boston Celtics star, recently climbed up the ladder of the most wins by a player at age 25. Tatum has won 325 games at age 25 and will turn 26 on Saturday. He has two more games left before he turns 26. Only four players have won more games than Tatum at age 25.

Top 5 NBA players with most wins at age 25

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Jayson Tatum, 325

It could be argued that the development of Jayson Tatum as one of the NBA’s best players was due to early responsibility. In his rookie season, when Kyrie Irving, who was a Celtic then, was injured and could not participate in the postseason, most of the offensive responsibility fell on Tatum’s shoulders, and he answered the call.

Since he joined the Celtics, he has been in the playoffs every season. Moreover, he has been the leader of the offense in every playoff series. Given that the Celtics are the league's best team, they will be playoff-bound again.

In his career, Tatum has averaged 23.0 points per game on 46.0% shooting, including 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Tatum finished No. 3 in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017-18. He finished 12th in the MVP voting in his third year, sixth in his fifth season and fourth in his sixth season. He has been an All-Star in five seasons. Moreover, he is the only player on the list who attended college.

#4, Dwight Howard, 331

When it comes to the best defensive players in NBA history, Dwight Howard’s name is written in gold. At age 25, the former LA Lakers star had 331 wins when he was still with the Orlando Magic, who drafted him in 2004.

In 18 years, Howard was an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2008-09 through 2010-11). He has also finished in the top 10 of MVP consideration five times.

Howard played for seven teams and averaged 15.7 ppg on 58.7% shooting. He also won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. Currently, Howard plays for Strong Group in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

#3, LeBron James, 364

LeBron James has established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. In his 21 years, James has his name in almost every record book. He is a 20-time All-Star (most by any player), the league’s scoring king and fourth on the list of total assists.

At age 25, James had 364 wins when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When he was 26 years old, he joined the Miami Heat and won his first two championships with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

James is a four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP. He is also a four-time league MVP, most by any current player. He is also the only player in NBA history to win championships with every team he has played.

#1 (tie), Kobe Bryant, 391

Kobe Bryant came into the league directly from high school. Although Bryant struggled at the beginning of his career, his game eventually became the blueprint for future players. An 18-year-old Bryant was drafted 13th by the LA Lakers in 1996 and spent his entire career in Los Angeles.

Bryant played with the great Shaquille O’Neal, and the duo won three championships before Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat. Later, Bryant won two more championships. He is a one-time league MVP and a two-time Finals MVP.

Bryant played 20 seasons and averaged 25.0 ppg, shooting 44.7%, including 32.9% from the 3-point line.

#1 (tie), Tony Parker, 391

Tony Parker played with greats like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. Under coach Gregg Popovich, the trio won four championships, (Duncan won five). He was also declared the NBA Finals MVP in the 2007 Finals

In his 18 seasons, Parker played for the San Antonio Spurs and his last season with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 15.5 ppg while shooting 49.1%, including 32.4% from the 3-point line. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame.