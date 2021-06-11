Top 5 restricted free agents for the 2021 NBA offseason

The 2021 NBA offseason is expected to be a blockbuster affair, with names like Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry possibly hitting free agency. Star players will dominate the headlines, but there are some restricted free agents available as well who could move the needle for several NBA teams.

2021 NBA offseason: Top 5 restricted free agents who could be up for grabs this summer

Franchises will go into the 2021 NBA offseason looking to add players as per their requirements. Luckily for them, the 2021 restricted free agent class is stacked, with great options available at each position.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best restricted free agents who might be up for grabs in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#5 Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson is one of the most prolific shooters in the league, as the swingman has managed to make 42% of his attempts from the deep in his 3 seasons with the Miami Heat. Robinson was on a modest $1.5 million a year contract with the Heat during the 2020-21 season, but is expected to make north of the $10 million mark in the upcoming free agency.

Duncan Robinson, on free agency, "First, and foremost, a fit." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 31, 2021

The Miami Heat will try their best to retain Duncan Robinson, but teams that desperately need a dead-eye shooter can price them out of keeping Robinson in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#4 Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen is one of the best young centers in the league, a brilliant rim-protector apart from being serviceable on the offensive end. His prowess on the boards is another valuable asset, and there are multiple teams in the league who can use his talent in the upcoming season.

NBA executives think the Hornets will go after Jarrett Allen and Richaun Holmes in free agency, Aaron Holiday will be available, and Daniel Theis could earn more than the mid-level exception. Those notes and more with @YossiGozlan on the @hoopshype podcast https://t.co/h6e7FLe66f — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 11, 2021

Allen is on a contract which pays him $4 million annually, but reports indicate that the former Brooklyn Nets star is looking for offers in the region $20 million per annum in the 2021 NBA offseason. Allen might be an expensive get, but he definitely has the ability to justify his worth.

Also Read: 3 teams that should trade for Kemba Walker in the 2021 NBA offseason

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee