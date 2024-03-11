Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 11, 2024

The Denver Nuggets will try to end their four-game homestand on a good note as they welcome the Toronto Raptors at the Ball Arena on Monday. The Nuggets lost the initial home game to the Phoenix Suns on March 5 before beating the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are in their third game of a four-game road trip. They are still winless after losing to the Suns last Thursday and to the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime on Saturday. They enter Monday's matchup on a three-game losing streak.

It will also be the second and final meeting of the season between the Raptors and Nuggets. Denver won the initial matchup in Toronto 113-104 on Dec. 20. Sunday's game will be very different with the Raptors having traded Dennis Schroder, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, while Scottie Barnes is out with an injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: How long is Scottie Barnes out for? Latest update on Raptors star forward's hand injury and probable return timeline

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets game is on Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on SN in Canada and Altitude Sports in Denver.

Moneyline: Raptors (+700) vs Nuggets (-1100)

Spread: Raptors +14 (-110) vs Nuggets -14 (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors o229.5 (-110) vs Nuggets u229.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Raptors are on a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last 10 games. They are showing their heart amid a trying season, given that their best players were traded at the deadline. Scottie Barnes made the All-Star team, but a freak injury might have ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are just a game behind the No. 1 OKC Thunder in the Western Conference standings. They are among the best teams since the All-Star break and look more dangerous than ever. They would likely want the homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs given the altitude at Ball Arena.

Also Read: "Only Nuggets is our Kryptonite" - Lakers fans ooze optimism in playoffs after thrashing wounded T'Wolves

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

There are three players listed as out and three players listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors. RJ Barrett is one of the players tagged questionable, but he'll likely be in the starting lineup if he gets cleared. Barrett will be joined by Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have only one injured player – Vlatko Cancar, who could be out for the season. Head coach Michael Malone is expected to stick to his starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Bet on Nikola Jokic to score over 26.5 points against the Raptors. Jokic has been playing well since the All-Star break and has been aggressively scoring the basketball. The only risk is if the Nuggets are up huge at half-time and he'll play limited minutes.

Jamal Murray is favored to go under 22.5 points even though he's coming off a 37-point night. Murray has scored at least 23 points thrice in his last four games. Take the risk and bet on him to go over 22.5 points.

Immanuel Quickley is projected to score just 19.6 points and go under 20.5 points. Quickley has scored at least 22 points twice in his last four games. Monitor RJ Barrett's status before placing a bet on Quickley. He'll likely go over if Barrett is not playing.

Also Read: "Job well done" - Scottie Barnes expresses gratitude to fans as they call out 'BrickMuse' for promoting autistic jokes on Raptors star

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are heavily favored to beat the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Bet on the Nuggets if you just want to feel good since it's inevitable that they're going to beat the hapless Raptors.

Oddsmakers are obviously predicting that Denver will get the win, the Raptors will cover the spread and the total will go over.

Also Read: "Canceling that trip to the White House" - NBA insider reveals shocking update amid Denver Nuggets dropping presidential visit