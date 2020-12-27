Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction: 3 Key matchups that could decide the encounter

The Toronto Raptors take on the San Antonio Spurs in both teams’ second NBA regular season game. The Spurs are coming off the back of an impressive 12-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors will be hoping to shrug of their poor outing in a 14-point loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in their first NBA regular season game.

The NBA 2020-21 regular season tipped off on 22nd December and the entire schedule can be viewed here.

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

The San Antonio Spurs had failed to qualify for the NBA Playoffs last time around, which ended up breaking a 22-year streak. This time around, they will be hoping their aging stars will stay healthy and be able to guide them to another playoffs berth.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors had a quiet offseason but will be confident about making a serious run for the NBA Championship. The Raptors have multiple young stars and impressive depth in their roster but lost their first game after a lackluster performance where they looked weary on both ends of the court.

Tippin' off our road schedule vs Deebo & the Spurs.





Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction: 3 huge matchups to watch

The Toronto Raptors will be hoping to improve on their first outing as Fred VanVleet looked out of sorts and failed to provide offensive support to stars such as Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam. This time around, the trio will be looking to improve on their performances and lead the Toronto Raptors to their first victory.

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

For the San Antonio Spurs, Dejounte Murray will be looking to negate some of the offensive threat that the Toronto Raptors pose, while DeMar DeRozan has a chance to continue his prolific scoring form. Finally, LaMarcus Aldridge will be looking to have a good offensive game as Fred VanVleet looks to put behind a poor game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

#3 Fred VanVleet vs LaMarcus Aldridge

In the matchup that might as well decide the fate of the match, Fred VanVleet will be looking to shrug off a poor display in the Toronto Raptors’ opening day loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Aldridge on the other hand registered a cool 20 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ victory over the Grizzlies.



How the two do in their respective positions will have an impact in both the offensive and defensive ends during the matchup. An aging Aldridge is coming up against a mercurial all-round shooting-guard who will want to shrug off the first game and help his team to victory against an experienced San Antonio Spurs side.

#2 Pascal Siakam vs DeMar DeRozan

On one hand is DeMar DeRozan, who at the age of 31 is still going strong as one of the NBA’s most lethal scorers. Moreover, he looks to have started the season in tremendous form, and registered 28 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the most improved players in the NBA over the previous few seasons. During the NBA 2019-20 regular season, Pascal Siakam registered career-high numbers in multiple fields, with 22.9 points, 0.9 blocks, 1 steal and 3.5 assists per game.

Regardless, this matchup may go the San Antonio Spurs’ way, as DeMar DeRozan continues his scoring form.

#1 Kyle Lowry vs Dejounte Murray

Kyle Lowry is considered one of the best point guards in the NBA, and for quite a few reasons. He is brilliant on both ends of the field, has brilliant vision, and is one of the most consistent players around. The Toronto Raptors have had huge success with Kyle Lowry as their ball-playing point guard, and he will be looking forward to going up against Dejounte Murray.



Murray is the youngest-ever player to make it to the NBA All-Defensive team. He is coming off the back of an impressive all-round performance during the San Antonio Spurs’ first game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite his defensive prowess, Murray will have his hands full and will be looking to negate Lowry’s all-round offensive threat.