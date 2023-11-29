Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 29, 2023

There are seven games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday night, including the Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup. It's already the third meeting between the two teams this season and 105th overall. Let's take a look at the preview of the Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies game, including prediction and betting tips for Nov. 29.

Utah has won the first two matchups of the season, first getting a 133-109 win at home on Nov. 1. Collin Sexton led the way for the Jazz, scoring 23 points off the bench. Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies put up a much better fight in their second meeting of the season nine days later. Desmond Bane erupted for 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists, but it was not enough to prevent the 127-121 loss. Lauri Markkanen and Clarkson each scored 26 points for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on KJZZ-TV in Utah and Bally Southeast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Jazz (+165) vs Grizzlies (-196)

Spread: Jazz +4.5 (-115) vs Grizzlies -4.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o224.5) vs Grizzlies -112 (u224.5)

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Utah Jazz have won two games in a row heading into Wednesday's matchup. They are coming off two victories against the New Orleans Pelicans and are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 6-11.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are on a four-game losing streak and are second-to-last in the West standings at 3-13. They played lackluster in their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 119-97 at home, which led to a fiery rant by Marcus Smart on the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineups

The Utah Jazz have three injured players for Wednesday's game – Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk. If all three players cannot play, head coach Will Hardy will use a starting lineup of Keyonte George, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, John Collins and Omer Yurtseven.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be without a bunch of players against the Jazz. Coach Taylor Jenkins is expected to use a starting five consisting of Jacob Gilyard, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bismack Biyombo.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Desmond Bane is slightly favored to go under 23.5 points against the Utah Jazz. Bane is averaging 23.6 points per game this season, but has gone under 23.5 points in his last three games.

Keyonte George has an over/under of 5.5 assists, which is slightly below his season average of 5.1 assists per game. George is heavily favored to go over despite going under 5.5 assists in three of his last four contests.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is surprisingly favored to go under 1.5 blocks on Wednesday night. Jackson is averaging just 1.6 blocks per game this season and has gone over 1.5 blocks once in his last 10 games.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are slightly favored to win on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies are on a four-game losing streak, so it's surprising to see them having better odds.

Oddsmakers are doing their thing since they are predicting a win for the "underdog" Jazz. They are also predicting that both teams will cover the spread and the total to go over.

