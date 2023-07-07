Watch: Jalen Green showcases insane vertical with a monster 360 windmill dunk 

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is busy working on improving his game this summer. Green showed off his athleticism with a 360 windmill slam that got the internet talking.

The 21-year-old star is coming off his second year in the NBA wherein he averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. However, he only shot 41.6% from the field, including just 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Green still needs to improve his efficiency and shot selection. Being coached by Ime Udoka could solve that problem. One of Green's strengths is his athletic ability and he showed it off by paying homage to Vince Carter with a 360 windmill dunk during a workout in the gym.

Jalen Green was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He will enter his third season in the league and will have to show improvements to his game. He can score without a doubt, but can he score efficiently to help his team achieve success?

Jalen Green made headlines due to viral video involving former teammate

Jalen Green and Josh Christopher went viral last week after a video of them goofing around was posted on social media. Green was caught dry-humping Christopher in a playful manner that might be normal for some. It's not harmful but the internet had a field day.

Green and Christopher remained mum about the video, while the Houston Rockets parted them apart. The Rockets traded Christopher to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the sign-and-trade deal involving Dillon Brooks.

The two young players are close friends as both grew up in California. They went their separate paths after high school, with Green going directly to the NBA G League Ignite Team. On the other hand, Christopher played college basketball for the Arizona Sun Devils.

Jalen Green already working out with new teammate

Jalen Green wasted no time in working out with new teammate Fred VanVleet. The Houston Rockets agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with VanVleet, who has not been officially introduced as a new player by the franchise.

The two were in Los Angeles on Monday and worked out under GBG Hoops co-owner and coach Mike Guevara. The trainer has worked out with several NBA players before such as Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Spencer Dinwiddie during the summer.

